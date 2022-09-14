Search for Grimaldi family
The Adams County coroner’s office is looking for any relatives of Tommie G. Grimaldi, age 59, who passed away at his residence in Bonneauville. Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County coroner’s office at 717-337-0962 or email fdutrow@adamscounty.us.
EARP answers borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police responded to a variety of calls Aug. 21-30.
Aug. 21
3:20 a.m., Police assisted with a medical distress call in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; emergency medical services (EMS) was on scene.
12:38 p.m., Police issued a citation for an illegally parked vehicle in Center Square.
Aug. 22
8:30 a.m., Police provided information to a resident in the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue.
12:50 p.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of East High Street; EMS was on scene.
11:18 p.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of East High Street. The person was being treated by EMS.
Aug. 23
7:38 a.m., Police defused a domestic situation between spouses in the first block of Emmert Street.
10:39 a.m., After receiving a call about an abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street, police notified the caller they needed the property owner to sign a release to remove the vehicle since it is on private property.
5:38 p.m., Police advised ex-spouses engaged in a custody disagreement in the first block of Commerce Street that this is a civil issue, and they need to obtain a legal custody agreement from the court.
8:01 p.m., Police provided information to a resident in Center Square.
Aug. 24
4:55 p.m., Police assisted Pennsylvania State Police with a well-being check on a juvenile in the first block of Lincoln Way East. The juvenile and father did not need assistance.
7:08 p.m., Police conducted a well-being check in the 100 block of East High Street; the person did not require assistance.
Aug. 25
11:35 a.m., Police are investigating an assault in the 100 block of Berlin Avenue.
2:49 p.m., Police were called to the 100 block of Berlin Road for a reckless driver, but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
6:33 p.m., Police again informed people in the first block of Commerce Street that a custody dispute without a court order is a civil matter, not criminal.
11:32 p.m., An alarm sounding drew police to the 200 block of West Golden Lane, but the building was found to be secure.
Aug. 26
8:03 a.m., Police conducted a well-being check in the first block of Berlin Road. The resident did not require assistance.
8:35 a.m., After receiving a complaint about a reckless driver, police monitored the 200 block of East High Street area but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
6:52 p.m., Police were called to the first block of Pleasant Street for a group of children using a push scooter without permission. No youngsters were observed.
Aug. 27
6:50 a.m., Police are investigating a harassment incident in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
8:50 a.m., Police are investigating a theft complaint in the 200 block of Carlisle Street. The complainant claimed someone took two blank checks without permission.
11:51 p.m., Police were dispatched to Center Square following an auto collision. A vehicle travelling northbound on Hanover Street failed to navigate the turn at the circle and struck the traffic barrier in the Square. The operator, a 20-year-old man from Hanover, showed signs of impairment and was transported Gettysburg Hospital for testing for possible driving under the influence (DUI).
Aug. 29
7:25 a.m., Police were called to the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue following a parking complaint. The complainant claimed someone was parking their vehicle on private property without permission. Police contacted the vehicle’s owner and advised them not to continue parking at this location.
8:55 a.m., Police received a complaint about a suspicious man showing up during morning school entry in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue. Police identified the man as a fill-in crossing guard employed by the school.
9:37 a.m., Police advised a complainant in the 100 block of Lincoln Way West to transport a stray dog to the shelter for its safety.
3:16 p.m., Police were dispatched to the rear of Center Square for a hit and run.
Aug. 30
2:05 p.m., Police checked out a vehicle parked on private property in the 200 block of West Golden Lane. The operator was told he was on private property and asked to leave the area, to which he complied without incident.
3:30 p.m., Police were dispatched to the first block of Lincoln Way East following a complaint about two male juveniles causing a disturbance on the roadway. Police searched, but the boys already left the area.
Aug. 31
8:30 a.m., Police received a traffic violation complaint involving a school bus in the 200 block of Lincoln Way East. The complainant did not have any vehicle information, so police will contact the school district for any video evidence of the infraction.
2:02 p.m., Police notified the phone company to make repairs after observing downed wires in the first block of Hanover Street.
6:15 p.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Oxford Court; EMS was on scene when police arrived.
