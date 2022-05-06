EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department (EARP) responded to a variety of calls in Oxford Township April 7-10.
April 7
3:38 p.m., Police responded to a disabled vehicle in the 1300 block of Irishtown Road. The vehicle slid into a ditch after attempting to brake for traffic due to wet conditions. Police directed traffic until the vehicle could be removed.
5:58 p.m., Police answered an informational request in the first block of Fiddler Drive. Police notified McSherrystown Police Department to conduct a well-being check of a resident.
April 8
1:15 p.m., Police responded to a property damage complaint in the 400 block of Kohler Mill Road. The person said she the rear of her vehicle was damaged at an unknown date and time by an unknown means. Police observed minor damage to the vehicle.
2:07 p.m., Police responded to a disorderly student not responding to directions at New Oxford High School. Police assisted with the incident and the student will be disciplined according to school policy.
April 9
10:23 a.m., Following a 9-1-1 hang up call from the 100 block of Poplar Road, police met with the resident who did not require assistance.
11:15 a.m., Police responded to a domestic incident in the first block of Billerbeck Street. Police helped defuse the dispute without further incident.
April 10
8:18 a.m., Police responded to Red Hill Road and Hanover Street after property was found. Police took possession of the property and were able to notify the owner to retrieve their belongings.
1:17 p.m., Following a 9-1-1 hang up call from the 1100 block of Kohler Mill Road, police checked the area, but found no one in distress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.