McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Borough Police Department responded to a variety of calls May 16-22.
May 16
7:02 a.m., Criminal mischief, North 6th Street.
7:36 a.m., Lost dog, Second Street area. The dog was found and returned to its owner.
3:59 p.m., Two vehicle, non-injury crash, North Second Street.
May 17
5:51 p.m., Medical emergency, 100 block of North Second Street.
May 18
3:26 p.m., Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 600 block of Main Street.
8:46 p.m., Suspicious activity, 300 block of North Street.
May 19
1:09 p.m., Civil matter regarding child custody, 300 block of Main Street.
7:21 p.m., Medical emergency, 300 block of South Street.
May 20
2:28 p.m., Suspicious activity, 300 block of South Street.
8:19 p.m., Well-being check, 100 block of Main Street.
8:47 p.m., Theft, first block of North Street.
May 21
8:15 p.m., Well-being check, first block of North Street.
May 22
12:23 p.m., Warrant served, South Oxford Avenue.
1:49 p.m., Civil matter regarding property, 200 block of North Street.
6:29 p.m., Disturbance, 500 block of South Street.
7:30 p.m., Suspicious activity, Front Street.
