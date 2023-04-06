EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough March 21-30.
March 21
10:45 a.m. — Police completed forms regarding an abandoned 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage retrieved by J&A Towing in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue; they have the authority to scrap the vehicle.
12:48 p.m. — Following a series of 9-1-1 hang-up calls, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Hanover Street, where they met with workers pruning trees in the backyard. The workers did not require assistance.
7:32 p.m. — Police were called to the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road for a disturbance; both parties were advised to resolve the issue.
March 25
11:13 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Lincoln Way East; emergency medical services (EMS) were on scene.
3:25 p.m. — Police helped defuse a domestic between a mother and daughter in the first block of Oxwood Circle.
March 26
11:14 p.m. — An alarm drew police to the 200 block of West Golden Lane; the property was secure.
March 27
4:03 p.m. — Someone rummaged through an unlocked vehicle at the Lincoln Way West and North Water Street intersection between 11 p.m. on March 26 and 9 a.m. on March 27; nothing was missing.
March 28
5:01 p.m. — Police investigated a supposedly suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South College Avenue but didn’t find anything amiss.
6:34 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of Oxford Street for grocery bags left out near a resident’s doorway. The resident told police they had an online food delivery which placed the bags there.
March 30
12:22 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Lincoln Way West for a vehicle parked in a resident’s driveway that left when the resident arrived. Police searched for the vehicle with negative results.
6:09 p.m. — Police asked a person to relocate their illegally parked vehicle in the 100 block of West High Street.
McSherrystown answers calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous calls in McSherrystown Borough March 20-25.
March 20
10:08 a.m. — Theft in the 600 block of Main Street.
5:03 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Street.
March 21
11:52 a.m. — Police assisted Penn Township Police with an incident on Centennial Road.
7:17 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 100 block of Main Street.
March 22
9:05 a.m. — Vandalism in the 200 block of South 3rd Street.
1:26 p.m. — Civil incident in the 300 block of Main Street.
1:43 p.m. — Police assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the first block of Squire Circle.
2 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of South 6th Street.
4:50 p.m. — Vehicle complaint in the 600 block of Main Street.
6:29 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the first block of North Street.
March 23
10:30 a.m. — Vehicle complaint in the 600 block of Main Street.
March 24
9:05 a.m. — School bus violation in the 200 block of Main Street.
10:30 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of South Oxford Avenue.
7:29 p.m. — Domestic dispute at the intersection of South 6th and South streets.
7:49 p.m. — Assisted Eastern Adams Regional Police with an incident on Erin Court.
10:18 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
10:45 p.m. — Disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Main Street.
March 25
10:30 a.m. — Traffic violation in the 300 block of Main Street.
1:35 p.m. — Harassment in the 200 block of Stombach Street.
10 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Mt. Pleasant Road.
10:48 p.m. — Assisted Littlestown Police with an incident on East King Street.
