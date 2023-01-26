Man held on threat
A Baltimore man is accused of threatening to shoot a student at Gettysburg College.
Zion Chambers, 20, was held at Adams County Prison after he was unable to post $10,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
He was charged with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and harassment, according to the docket.
The college’s campus safety department requested assistance from Gettysburg Borough Police at 10:43 p.m. Monday at 343 Carlisle St., according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by borough Patrol Officer First Class Jordan Klunk.
A student claimed he answered a knock on his room’s door and opened it to find Chambers, who allegedly said he wanted to fight “the easy way or the hard way,” and “the hard way would involve him getting a gun from his car,” according to the affidavit.
Chambers allegedly said he “would shoot him if he had actually gotten with his girl” and told the student “to get a gun because that’s how they were going to fight,” according to the affidavit.
The student claimed he was “scared for his life,” according to the affidavit.
About 11:22 p.m., Klunk began to search the area, and at about 1:30 a.m. he “was informed that Zion Chambers may be staying at Apple Hall,” where campus safety officials asked for Klunk’s assistance with escorting Chambers from a room, according to the affidavit.
“Chambers was located inside the building and was placed under arrest,” and a college public safety officer “advised that Chambers is no longer to be on college property,” according to the affidavit.
Gettysburg College Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz sent a campus-wide email Tuesday afternoon about the incident.
“A student reported they had been threatened in a College residential building by a former student. The reported threat included reference to a weapon. Campus Safety immediately responded and contacted the Gettysburg Police Department for assistance. The person who made the threat was arrested on campus by the police,” according to the email.
“There was no indication of a threat to the greater community during the time of the incident and there is not a continued threat to campus. College Life staff have been working to follow up and provide support for the students directly impacted by this incident,” according to the email.
Guns found at 2 sites
Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg are holding guns found at two locations.
A property owner found a semi-automatic pistol in the 400 block of Bittle Road in Germany Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The Polymer80 gun “did not have a serial number on it and is believed, at this time, to be self manufactured,” according to state police.
Polymer80 sells gun kits, according to its website.
The incident occurred at 11:23 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Two semi-automatic hunting shotguns were found in the parking lot of State Game Lands 249 at 10:28 a.m. Friday, according to police.
The location is at Lake Meade and Germany roads in Reading Township.
The guns were “seized and entered into evidence,” police said.
Both cases remained under investigation, according to police.
Substation fence cut
Someone “cut the perimeter fence” and entered a Met-Ed electrical substation on Gardners Station Road in Tyrone Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Investigation was continuing, according to state police, which listed the time of the incident as 12:52 a.m. Thursday.
‘Pound of marijuana’
A Hanover man is accused of possessing “approximately one pound of marijuana,” according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The substance and “other paraphernalia” were allegedly found as Levi Buck, 30, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to state police.
The incident occurred Jan. 16 at Carlisle Pike and East Berlin Road in Reading Township, police said.
