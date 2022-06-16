EARP lists township incidents
Easter Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township June 1,10.
June 1
11:23 p.m. , Police provided information to a resident in the 100 block of Katelyn Drive.
11:38 p.m., After a traffic stop in the 4900 block of York Road, the 33-year-old female driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. She refused to have a blood test and was transported to Adams County Prison for processing.
June 2
9:29 p.m., Following a trespassing complaint, police searched the 700 block of Red Hill Road with negative results.
June 3
5:21 p.m., Police attempted to serve a warrant in the first block of Walker Drive, but the person was not there.
8:48 p.m., Police were called to the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike for a lost person. Police were able to contact a family member who came to take the woman home.
June 4
2:49 a.m., Police were dispatched to the Carlisle Pike and Hanover Street intersection following a complaint about a southbound reckless driver but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
11:02 a.m., A juvenile was reporter missing from the 1000 block of Irishtown Road. Shortly after, the youth was found bicycling in McSherrystown.
12:09 p.m., Police responded to an alarm in the 400 block of East Golden Lane where they met an employee who had tripped the alarm.
4:20 p.m., Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call from the 100 block of Poplar Road police met with the resident who did not require assistance.
7:54 p.m., A vehicle struck another legally parked vehicle, then fled the scene in the 100 block of Billerbeck Street. Police were able to identify the vehicle that fled and issued a citation.
9:23 p.m., EARP asked Pennsylvania State Police to investigate a crash at the York Road and Carlisle Pike intersection since it was outside their jurisdiction in Hamilton Township.
June 5
8:57 p.m., Police were called to the 1500 block of Irishtown Road for a complaint involving an ill racoon. Police advised the resident to dispatch it if they observe it again, then notify police.
10:58 p.m., Police responded a harassment complaint in the 1000 block of Irishtown Road.
June 7
5 a.m., The driver of a disabled vehicle in the 5800 block of York Road did not require assistance, and was waiting for a tow truck.
11:59 a.m., Police defused a domestic incident between spouses in the first block of Spruce Lane.
1:15 p.m., Police provided information to a resident in the 100 block of Erin Court.
1:31 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Brickyard Road following a complaint about a disabled vehicle. The driver said she was waiting for her husband to arrive and fix the vehicle and did not require assistance.
6:21 p.m., Police were called to wrangle loose long horn cattle in a resident’s backyard in the first of Chinkapin Drive. Police contacted the owner, who herded the cattle back to their fields without incident.
9:12 p.m., Following a complaint about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike. Police met with the driver, who was dropping off the vehicle for repair.
June 8
8:10 a.m., Police defused a domestic incident between spouses in the first block of Spruce Lane.
9:40 a.m., Police helped resolve a neighborhood dispute in the 700 block of Lingg Road.
1:51 p.m., A person in the 800 block of Hanover Street told police he was contacted by someone who requested $195 to continue his home warranty. The man gave the person his personal information and sent the money. Police advised him to contact his bank and referred the case to the PA Attorney General’s office for investigation.
2:10 p.m., Police were called to the 400 block of Mt. Misery Road for a complaint involving three suspicious people soliciting for work. Police searched the area but did not observe anyone soliciting.
6:19 p.m., An alarm drew police to the 1600 block of Irishtown Road. Their assistance was not required.
6:23 p.m., Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call in the first block of East Locust Lane, but did not observe anyone in distress.
10:01 p.m., Police were called to the Hanover Street and Appler Road intersection following a complaint about a vehicle travelling too slow for the posted speed limit. Police searched the area, but did not observe any vehicles driving too slow.
11:35 p.m., Police were summoned to the 400 block of Lincoln Way West following a complaint about a suspicious green truck driving up and down the block several times. No such truck was located.
June 9
10:30 a.m., Police directed traffic at Hanover Street and Brickyard Road until a disabled vehicle could be removed from the road.
9 p.m., A suspicious vehicle complaint in the 4700 block of York Road was actually a broken down car needing a tow, which was on the way.
June 10
7:39 a.m., Two vehicles sustained moderate damage in a rear-end wreck at the Hanover Street and Irishtown Road intersection.
11:29 p.m., Police cited a 27-year-old man from York Springs following a traffic stop at Hanover Street and Fern Road when they determined the New Jersey registration on the vehicle was fraudulent.
EARP answers New Oxford calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to a variety of calls in New Oxford borough June 1-10.
June 1
2:25 a.m., A vehicle eastbound in the 100 block of Lincoln Way East drifted to the right and struck a legally parked vehicle. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.
12:21 p.m., Police resolved a property dispute in the 300 of Lincoln Way West.
9:58 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a barking dog complaint. Police spoke with the owner who resolved the issue.
June 2
1:12 a.m., Police defused a domestic dispute between parents and their daughter in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West.
June 3
3:40 a.m., A reckless driver drove through the Square causing major damage. Police located the vehicle in the 200 block of Lincoln Way West. The operator, a 22-year-old man from Glenwood, Md., was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics. Police transported him to Gettysburg Hospital to test for a possible driving under the influence infraction.
10:06 a.m., Police directed traffic in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road while emergency medical services (EMS) prepared to transport a person to a hospital.
9:39 p.m., Police responded a to reckless driver complaint in Center Square but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
June 5
1:30 p.m., Police defused a domestic incident between a mother and son the 100 block of Hanover Street.
1:51 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of West high Street for a complaint of trespassing on the railroad tracks under the bridge, but did not observe anyone trespassing.
2 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of East High Street for a protection from abuse violation. Police advised the incident occurred six months ago and is not considered a current violation.
June 6
5:01 p.m., Police assisted Children and Youth with a home visit in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road.
June 7
5 a.m., Police assisted US Immigration Officers serving a warrant in the 100 block of Lincoln Way East.
9:19 a.m., Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a complaint about harassment by communication over social media. Police advised the resident to block the party messaging him.
June 9
4:39 a.m., Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Commerce Street for an employee requiring medical attention. EMS was on scene treating the employee when police arrived.
4:10 p.m., Police issued a citation for an illegally parked vehicle in the 100 block of Lincoln Way East.
7:40 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Peter Street for a fraud complaint. The person told police someone from Arizona hacked into their online account and ordered items worth $200 without permission. Police referred the case to the FBI and Pa. Attorney General’s office for investigation.
June 10
5:14 p.m., Police responded a complaint about a dog left unattended in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Lincoln Way East, but the vehicle left the area before police arrived.
5:22 p.m., Police provided information to a person in the first block of East George Street.
5:30 p.m., Following a complaint about a disturbance on the highway, police were called to the South Orange Street and West High Street intersection. Police found an active domestic situation between an ex-couple concerning custody. Police were able to defuse the situation without further incident.
