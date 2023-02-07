Identity theft charged
A man was charged with identity theft after allegedly not obeying a request to return a woman’s bank card, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Abbottstown Borough Police Officer Michael Bailey.
Joshua Dolina, 34, of Churchville, Md., was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of identity theft and unauthorized use of an access device, according to a magisterial docket.
An Abbottstown woman claimed the card was mistakenly left in Dolina’s vehicle and “they planned on returning her bank card” but “communications ceased between them and her card was not returned,” according to the affidavit.
On Jan. 24, the woman received notice of charges on her card, including $100.25 at a liquor store in Abingdon, Md., and $25 from the FanDuel Sportsbook online betting service, according to the affidavit.
The woman “provided text messages” allegedly “showing Dolina knowingly possessed” the card and “knowingly used it,” according to the affidavit.
Baily contacted Dolina, who allegedly “admitted” he possessed the card, but said he “accidentally used” it for a $100 charge at a liquor store, but said he “knew nothing about the FanDuel charge,” according to the affidavit.
Dolina allegedly said he would pay the woman $125, according to the affidavit.
Car strikes garage
A car struck a garage Saturday in the 700 block of Heidlersburg Road (Pa. Route 234) in Butler Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Mario Rico, 22, of Gettysburg, was eastbound in a 2019 Toyota Camry that ran off the road about 10 a.m. after sliding on a curve, according to state police.
The vehicle received “disabling” damage, according to police.
Workout machine taken
An exercise machine was stolen from behind a local business earlier this month, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Abbottstown resident David Forbes, 25, left the weight-lifting device outside his workplace at GNC, 1275 York Road (U.S. Route 30), and found it gone the next day, Feb. 1, according to police.
The pull-up machine was valued at $400, and investigation was under way, according to police.
Cited in Route 15 crash
A Camp Hill man was cited after he allegedly dozed “off while driving” and crashed on U.S. Route 15, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Nikolas Newman, 22, was unhurt but was charged with a lane violation after the crash at 6:59 a.m. Friday, according to state police.
He was southbound in a 2012 Mazda 3 that veered off the highway just south of the Pa. Route 394 exit, said police.
Newman attempted to correct course, but the vehicle struck the center barrier, police said.
Vehicle leaves after crash
A driver left the scene after allegedly sideswiping another vehicle Thursday on York Road (U.S. Route 30) near Carlisle Pike in Berwick Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The vehicle “disobeyed” a red light while turning right from York to Carlisle at 1:08 p.m., according to police.
The vehicle did not yield to an eastbound 2000 Toyota Corolla driven by Paul Gross, 66, of Hanover, who was not hurt, police said.
The Corolla received minor damage to the passenger side, according to police.
