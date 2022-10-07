EARP lists New Ox calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Sept. 1-10.
Sept. 1
9:33 a.m.- Police issued a citation for illegal parking in Center Square.
10:25 a.m.- Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Lincoln Way West for a harassment complaint. Police spoke with the people and issued a warning to cease contact.
Sept. 2
9:57 a.m.-Police assisted with medical distress call in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East; emergency medical services (EMS) treated the person.
Sept. 3
12:55 p.m.- Police issued a citation for illegal parking in Center Square.
6:12 p.m.- Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of South Water Street. EMS was already on scene.
10:04 p.m.- Police spoke with a man at South Peter Street and Lincoln Way East about loitering.
Sept. 4
12:43 p.m.- An alarm was tripped in the 100 block of Carlisle Street. The resident did not require assistance.
10:36 p.m.- Police checked the exterior of a building after hearing an alarm sounding in the 200 block of West Golden Lane. The building was secure.
Sept. 5
8:36 p.m.- Police defused a domestic situation between a couple without further incident in the first block of Pfeiffer Lane.
Sept. 6
2:15 p.m.- Police defused a domestic between ex-spouses in the first block of Commerce Street.
Sept. 7
1:35 p.m.- Police advised a complainant to notify her landlord regarding a neighborhood dispute in the 500 block of North Bolton Street.
Sept. 8
10:32 a.m.- A tractor-trailer struck three wooden poles, causing them to break, while trying to navigate the circle in the Center Square of New Oxford.
5:40 p.m.- Police are investigating a road rage incident at the Berlin Road and Carlisle Street intersection.
9:01 p.m.- Police told ex-spouses involved in a domestic over property in the first block of Commerce Street that it is a civil matter and they need to consult with legal counsel, not police.
11:56 p.m.- Police assisted a vehicle owner with changing his flat tire in the 200 block of Lincoln Way East.
Sept. 9
6:19 p.m.- A vehicle attempting a right-hand-turn from West Golden Lane onto Carlisle Street struck the driver’s door of a vehicle, which parked on the north side of Carlisle Street and attempting to pull out of the parking spot into traffic without clearance, causing minor damage.
7:35 p.m.- Police assisted Pennsylvania State Police with serving a warrant in the 100 block of East High Street. The person no longer lived at the location.
10 p.m.- Police issued a citation for illegal parking in the 100 block of East High Street.
Sept. 10
6:27 p.m.- Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Lincoln Way East following a complaint about a group of disorderly juveniles, but found no youngsters in the area.
