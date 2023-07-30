Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents July 19-25.
July 19
2:14 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of North Fourth Street.
8:32 a.m. — Property dispute in the first block of East High Street.
1:45 p.m. — Lost property in the first block of East High Street.
3:18 p.m. — Non-injury crash at West Water and Carlisle streets.
11:01 p.m. — Civil issue in the first block of East Water Street.
July 20
12:20 p.m. — Counterfeit money in the 200 block of York Street.
July 21
7:57 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 300 block of Buford Avenue.
9:37 a.m. — Utility problem at King Street and Sunset Avenue.
12:26 p.m. — Disabled vehicle in traffic at Baltimore Street and Lincoln Square.
6:19 p.m. — Trespassing in the 300 block of Village Drive.
10:23 p.m. — Suspicious activity in Lincoln Square.
11:07 p.m. — Disturbance in the 600 block of York Street.
11:47 p.m. — Warrant arrest confirmation in the first block of East High Street.
July 22
1:04 a.m. — Burglary in the first block of Buford Avenue.
8:30 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
9:56 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 300 block of York Street.
12:40 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 500 block of Hillcrest Place.
1:40 p.m. — Domestic with weapons in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
9:59 p.m. — Traffic hazard in the 100 block of West High Street.
July 23
12:24 a.m. — Well-being check in the 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
12:50 a.m. — Domestic in the 500 block of West Middle Street.
1:16 a.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Breckenridge Street.
1:17 a.m. — Driving under the influence at South Washington Street and Steinwehr Avenue.
1:25 a.m. — Drunkenness in the first block of South Street.
8:30 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 200 block of Hanover Street.
12:20 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
1:35 p.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
4:17 p.m. — Hit and run in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
7:42 p.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of Breckenridge Street.
July 24
12:11 a.m. — Drunkenness at Gilliland Alley and Delap Avenue.
2:50 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West High Street.
1:52 p.m. — Police service (hospital) in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
1:58 p.m. — Found property in the 400 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
4:23 p.m. — Domestic in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
6:02 p.m. — Theft of a Civil War placard in the 200 block of Chambersburg Street.
8:12 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of Mummasburg Street.
9:10 p.m. — Animal complaint in the first block of North Fifth Street.
11:51 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
July 25
2:58 a.m. — Domestic/criminal trespass in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
9 a.m. — Child abuse in the first block of York Street.
9:35 a.m. — Scam in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
9:32 a.m. — Reckless driver entering the borough.
4:34 p.m. — Stray animal in the first block of East High Street.
8:03 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Railroad Street.
9:14 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
11:03 p.m. — Domestic/mental health in the first block of East Water Street.
