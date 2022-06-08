Drunkenness alleged
A Fayetteville woman was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct May 28, according to magisterial dockets.
Authorities received word of a disturbance and were dispatched at 7:17 p.m. to the 2400 block of Shippensburg Road in Menallen Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
When police arrived, “shouting was heard” and Tedra Ulrich, 24, was allegedly “found to be the source of the shouting," said police.
Charged after impact
A Biglerville man was charged after a one-vehicle crash May 31 in Straban Township, according to state police.
Andrew Wickline, 21, was charged with careless driving and a lane violation, according to magisterial dockets.
He was driving south in a 2021 Toyota Camry that required towing after it struck a culvert beside the road, police said.
Wickline appeared to have sustained a "minor injury" but was not transported, said police.
DUI suspected in crash
Alcohol was a suspected factor in a crash that injured a Gettysburg man the morning of June 1 in Franklin Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Barry Stone, 72, was at the wheel of a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck in the 800 block of Belmont Road when the truck went out of control and slammed into an embankment about 10:12 a.m., said police.
Stone was examined by Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services and transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, said police.
Motorcycle vandalized
Someone vandalized a 37-year-old Littlestown man's motorcycle on Georgetown Road in Germany Township, according to state police.
The incident involving a 2006 Harley-Davidson was reported June 1 at 4:51 p.m., police said.
The case was “under active investigation,” said police.
Hit-run driver strikes signs
A hit-and-run driver careened into two railroad signs, knocking them over and onto the tracks the morning of May 28 in Straban Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The vehicle was westbound on York Road, attempting a right turn onto Hunterstown Road, said police. After topping the signs, the vehicle fled north on Hunterstown Road, police said.
Citation follows crash
An Abbottstown man was charged after a crash in Straban Township the afternoon of May 28, according to state police.
A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Thomas Linebaugh, 73, stopped on Hoffman Road about 1:03 p.m. before turning onto Hanover Road, into the path of a westbound 2015 Cadillac SRX, driven by Dean Thieret, 60, of York, resulting in the Cadillac hitting the Chevrolet, police said.
Thieret was suspected of sustaining minor injuries while his passenger, Beth Thieret, 61, of York, was not injured, police said. Linebaugh had a "possible injury," according to police. No one was transported to a hospital, police said.
Linebaugh was cited for a stop sign violation, police said.
Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services and Gettysburg Fire Department assisted at the scene, said police.
Struck from behind
A two-vehicle crash on Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) in Mt. Pleasant Township about noon on May 30 left one vehicle too damaged to drive, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A 2017 Toyota Camry, driven by Mary Minter, 24, of Hanover, smacked into the rear of a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by Rickie Nickoles, 62, of Manchester, Md., as it was turning right onto Low Dutch Road from Hanover Road, said police.
Minter, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered a “possible injury” but was not transported by ambulance for treatment, police said.
The Toyota was towed from the scene, but the Avalanche remained operable, police said.
Minter was cited for following too closely, according to a magisterial docket.
Alcohol suspected in crash
A 62-year-old Mechanicsburg man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a single-vehicle crash about 8:26 p.m. Saturday on US Route 15 North at the York Road interchange, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Police said they "observed" a "motorcycle crash" at the interchange and saw the operator had "minor injuries."
The driver of the 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle decline emergency medical services treatment, police said.
"During interaction with the Operator signs of impairment were observed," said police.
The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. The man's name was not provided. Police said they are investigating.
2 arrested over weekend
Two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in separate traffic stops last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Chardonnay Rutherford, 30, of Shippensburg, at the wheel of a 2017 Prius, was stopped at 2:03 a.m. June 4 at Baltimore Pike and Two Taverns Road in Mount Joy Township, police said.
Jaden McGee, 23, of Gettysburg, driving a 2011 Kai, was stopped at 1:08 a.m. June 3 in the 200 block of Centennial Road in Mount Pleasant Township, said police.
Collision on Route 116
No injuries resulted from a two-vehicle crash at Hanover (Pa. Route 116) and Storms Store roads on the morning of May 30, according to state police.
Drivers in the 7:23 a.m. crash were Brandon Kasulen, 20, of New Oxford, and Clayton Hilson, 20, of Gettysburg, police said.
Details of the crash were nor provided.
