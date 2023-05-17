Wires snarl Rt. 15 traffic
Traffic was snarled for hours over a wide area Tuesday as the result of downed utility wires at northbound U.S. Route 15 and York Road (U.S. Route 30).
Authorities were dispatched just after 11 a.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Firefighters and fire police from several companies joined Pennsylvania State Police and utility company personnel at the scene in Straban Township, according to ACDES.
Units remained on the scene until approximately 4:45 p.m.
The cause of the downed wires was not immediately released.
Vehicle rolls, driver cited
The driver was cited after a vehicle “rolled over several times” at 2:16 a.m. Monday on Center Mill Road near Sprankle Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police PSP.
The driver, Kiersten Fleck, 29, of Aspers, received what appeared to be injured but was not transported for emergency medical treatment, according to state police.
She was southbound in a 2016 Mazda CX-5 that left the right side of the road, hit a tree stump, and then rolled, said police.
She was charged with a lane violation, according to a magisterial docket.
Trespassing charged
A Centreville, Md., man was charged with trespassing and fleeing police in Conewago Township, according to a magisterial docket.
Angelo Potts, 50, was also wanted in Maryland for an alleged probation violation stemming “from a conviction of a felon not to possess a firearm,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Sunday by Conewago Township Police Officer Daniel Grim.
Potts was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $50,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Grim was dispatched at 9:48 p.m. Saturday to “an active trespassing complaint” on Racehorse Road, according to the affidavit.
On arrival at the scene, Grim saw a man “running through the backyard” and ordered him to stop, but the man allegedly climbed over a fence and kept running, with Grim and other officers in pursuit, according to the affidavit.
“After several hundred yards the subject was caught and taken into custody without incident,” according to the affidavit.
The property owner claimed he told Potts to leave but he allegedly “refused to do so,” and police saw text messages from the owner to Potts instructing him to leave, according to the affidavit.
Potts was charged with a felony count of flight to avoid apprehension and one misdemeanor count each of evading arrest on foot and defiant trespass, according to the docket.
Accused of taking girl
A Norristown man is accused of removing a girl from her court-ordered placement at Hoffman Homes in Mount Joy Township, according to court records.
Julien Luna Leal, 18, was charged after investigation of a report April 21 that a girl was missing from the facility, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed May 10 by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Michael Gragg.
Staff members said the girl “was on the playground when they observed her approach and enter a white van,” according to the affidavit.
A license plate number lead police to contact Luna Leal on April 22, when he allegedly said the girl “asked him to come pick her up from Hoffman Homes so he did” and then “dropped (the girl) off in York City on an unknown street corner,” according to the affidavit.
Luna Leal allegedly said “he was tired of speaking to State Police and if we continued to call him he was going to block our number,” according to the affidavit.
He allegedly said he could find the girl but would not help police and that “he is not afraid of the police and he does not care about what is going on in Gettysburg,” according to the affidavit.
Luna Leal allegedly did not respond to further phone calls and, as of May 8, his “phone has been deactivated,” according to the affidavit, which includes a request that an arrest warrant be issued for Luna Leal.
He was charged with a felony count of interfering with the custody of a child and a misdemeanor count of hindering apprehension, according to a magisterial docket.
Hoffman Homes is a residential facility 815 Orphanage Road west of Littlestown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.