Megan’s Law violation alleged
An area woman was behind bars unable to post bail on accusations of being a fugitive and failing to register with police as a sex offender, according to court dockets.
Sarah Bartlett, 29, arrived at the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg station Thursday to register as required under Megan’s Law, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Matthew Hochberg.
The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database allegedly showed an active warrant from California for a Megan’s Law violation, according to the affidavit.
The Megan’s Law Sex Offender Registry database allegedly showed Bartlett’s last registration was on April 13, 2022, exactly one year earlier, but also indicated she was required to report every six months, according to the affidavit.
On Oct. 18, 2022, “an investigation request was sent to Reading Township Police Department” indicating Bartlett was “required to appear during the verification window of 10/03/22-10/12/22,” according to the affidavit. The township department attempted to contact her but was unsuccessful, according to the affidavit.
Bartlett “advised she was unaware that she was required to appear for an update every six months,” according to the affidavit.
While Bartlett claimed she resided in East Berlin, she allegedly was staying in Dover for the previous five days, but was “required to update any changes with her Megan’s Law registration within 72 hours,” according to the affidavit.
The magisterial docket listed a felony charge of failing to register as required, with cash bail of $100,000. A common pleas court docket listed a charge of “arrest prior to requisition” in connection with an accusation she is a fugitive, with monetary bail set at $50,000.
Bartlett was held at Adams County Prison unable to post bail, according to the dockets.
Child injured at Devil’s Den
A male juvenile suffered what appeared to be a broken leg Saturday near Devil’s Den, according to Gettysburg National Military Park Communications Specialist Jason Martz.
Authorities were dispatched at 5:09 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Park “rangers arrived on scene and found the incident to be along Plum Run in the Slaughter Pen area. Patient had a deformity in their lower extremity,” according to Martz.
A ranger initiated care, then transferred the patient to arriving paramedics, Martz wrote in an email.
Two ladders and a type of rescue stretcher known as a Stokes basket were used, he wrote.
Three fire engines, an ambulance, and 14 emergency responders were involved at the scene, according to Martz.
The emergency call was complete at 6:34 p.m., according to ACDES. Agencies dispatched included the Alpha, Barlow, and Gettysburg fire companies and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to ACDES.
Funnel cloud formed
A funnel cloud formed Saturday near York Springs as stormy weather moved through the area.
Photos on social media showed the funnel, but York Springs Fire Chief Alfred Leer said Sunday he hadn’t “heard of there being a confirmed touchdown or any damage.”
“It seems the funnel cloud occurred east of State Route 94 and west of US-15 north of York Springs,” the National Weather Service (NWS) at State College tweeted Saturday.
“The best rotation appears to have occurred between Mount Holly Springs and Boiling Springs in southern Cumberland County,” the NWS tweeted.
