Boy has BB gun
Pennsylvania State Police “were dispatched to 700 Road for a report of a child raising a gun at a bus,” according to state police.
“Through investigation it was found that a 16-year-old male was in his front yard with a BB gun rifle,” police said.
Police did not indicate whether the youth held the BB gun in a threatening manner or if he just had it in his hands, or whether charges were filed.
The incident occurred at 4:06 p.m. May 13, said police.
Stopped vehicles struck
A Biglerville man is accused of being intoxicated as he “crashed his vehicle into other vehicles stopped” for a red light on York Road (U.S. Route 30), according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The crash occurred at 9:23 p.m. May 13 at Natural Springs roads in Straban Township, police said.
Thomas Scarbrough, 63, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 percent or greater and careless driving, according to a magisterial docket.
Charged after crash
A Fayetteville woman was charged with careless driving and other offenses after a May 16 crash that injured her and the other driver, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A 2010 Dodge Caliber, driven by Kelly Bonella, 45, was eastbound on Heidlersburg Road in Butler Township about 1:39 p.m. when it turned left toward Old Carlisle Road in front of a westbound 2016 Kia Soul driven by Dwayne Pope, 48, of Gettysburg, police said.
Community Life Team emergency medical personnel transported Bonella to WellSpan York Hospital while Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services transported Pope to UPMC Hanover Hospital, police said.
Bonella was charged with one summary count each of careless driving, lacking a driver’s license, and lacking insurance, according to magisterial dockets.
Trash can taken
A blue 90-gallon Waste Connections trash receptacle was swiped from the driveway of a residence in Tyrone Township, according to a Pennsylvania State Police.
The theft at 692 Reservoir Road was reported May 17, according to police, who urged anyone with information about the missing trash can to contact them at 717-334-8111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.