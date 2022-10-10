EARP answers township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Sept. 1-10.
Sept. 1
8:07 a.m. - Police assisted in a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive. The person was being treated by emergency medical services (EMS) when they arrived.
9:12 a.m. - Police were called to the 4700 block of York Road for a reckless driver, but did not observe any vehicle violations.
10:35 a.m. - Police advised a complainant in the first block of Rose Lane that his problem with a neighbor allowing their two cats to roam in his yard is a civil matter, not criminal.
11:08 a.m. - Police checked on Adams County probation officers who were overdue for a radio check-in from the first block of Hampshire Drive. Assistance was not needed.
11:10 a.m. - Keys found at the Billerbeck Street and East Golden Lane intersection were turned over to police.
12:13 p.m. - Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of Mount Misery Road; EMS was already on scene.
2:18 p.m. - Police responded to medical distress call in 200 block of Coventry Court; EMS was already on scene.
6:36 p.m. - After receiving a complaint of harassment by communication, police warned a person in the 100 Katelyn Drive to not have any more contact with the victim, or she will be cited.
Sept. 2
7:21 a.m. - Police were summoned to Pine and Walnut streets but for an alleged school bus violation.
7:25 a.m. - Police assisted the Oxford Township road crew in the 2800 block of Carlisle Pike.
10 a.m. - Police are investigating an alleged assault in the first block of Hampshire Drive.
2:47 p.m. - Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Brickyard Road; EMS was already on scene.
3:55 p.m. - Police defused a domestic disturbance between family members in the 100 block of Erin Court.
5:28 p.m. - A driver lost control of a vehicle and veered off the road before striking a transformer in the 100 block of Peace Circle. The vehicle sustained moderate damage.
7:55 p.m. - Police are investigating an alleged assault in the 4800 block of York Road.
10:30 p.m. - Following a load noise complaint in the first block of Corey Lane, police did not locate a source.
Sept. 3
6 a.m. - Police received information from New Oxford Middle School about a fight between two juveniles on Sept. 1. A 13-year-old was cited.
8:08 a.m. - Following a harassment complaint, police issued warnings to both parties in the first block of Heritage Court.
10:17 p.m. - After receiving a complaint about two vehicles racing south on Carlisle Pike, police searched the area with negative results.
11:14 p.m. - Police stopped a vehicle at the Hanover Street and Appler Road intersection for a traffic violation. The driver, a 31-year-old female from New Oxford, was transported to Gettysburg Hospital to testing on suspicion driving under the influence (DUI).
