Driver airlifted
A person was ejected from a vehicle that struck a bridge Tuesday in Straban Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The driver was transported by helicopter for hospital treatment, according to state police.
Authorities were dispatched to the area Red Bridge and Beaver Run roads at 5:51 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Agencies dispatched included Penn State Health Life Lion helicopter, Adams Regional and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, Heidlersburg and York Springs firefighters, and PSP, according to ACDES.
The emergency call was complete at 8:34 p.m., according to ACDES.
EARP answers township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Aug. 11,20.
Aug. 11
8:11 a.m., Police are investigating a fuel theft in the 100 block of Shank Road. Someone stole 100 gallons of diesel fuel from a tanker.
5:36 p.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 300 block of Matthew Drive. The resident was found deceased. An investigation continues.
Aug. 12
7:27 a.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the first block of Hearthside Drive. The person was being treated by emergency medical services (EMS) when police arrived.
11:55 a.m., Police were called to the 400 block of Kohler Mill Road for three suspicious people inside a vehicle in the complainant’s garage. Police found no one in the garage.
12:37 p.m., Police directed traffic until fire police arrived at the Carlisle Pike and Hanover Street intersection after rocks and stones spilled on the road from an unknown vehicle. Police notified Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for cleanup.
9:41 p.m., Police removed a tree limb from the road in the 2300 block of Carlisle Pike and notified PennDOT for cleanup.
9:58 p.m., Police assisted with a medical distress call in the 500 block of Shalom Drive.
Aug. 13
11:36 a.m., Police assisted with a medical distress call in the 5600 block of York Road; EMS was already on scene.
5:43 p.m., An alarm drew police to the 2000 block of Carlisle Pike, where they checked the property’s exterior and found it to be secure.
7:10 p.m., Police assisted with a medical distress call in the first block of Hampshire Drive; EMS was already on scene.
7:46 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of York Road for a disturbance in a parking lot but did not observe any problem.
Aug. 14
8:14 a.m., Police assisted with a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was already treating the person.
9:29 a.m., Police assisted with a medical distress call in the first block of Hearthside Drive. The person was being treated by EMS when police arrived.
11:26 a.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the first block of Liberty Drive. After evaluation, the resident was found to be stable and police waited for EMS to transport the person to Hanover Hospital.
6:08 p.m., Police were called to the 4900 block of York Road for a two people allegedly creating a disturbance in the roadway. An investigation was conducted with negative results. Police supplied the two with a courtesy ride to East Berlin.
Aug. 15
10 a.m., Police are investigating an assault in the first block of Pine Lane.
3:25 p.m., Police were summoned to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road for a loose dog. The dog’s owner retrieved his pet.
8:58 p.m., Police were dispatched to the first block of West Locust Lane for the theft of two Amazon gift cards worth $50 taken from the complainant’s porch after a package delivery.
9:49 p.m., Police assisted with a medical distress call in the 500 block of Hanover Street; the person was being treated by EMS when police arrived.
Aug. 16
7:30 a.m., Following a 9-1-1 hang up call, police were summoned to the first block of Elm Lane. The resident did not require assistance.
7:39 a.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike. EMS was already treating the person.
8:31 a.m., Police were called to the Carlisle Pike and York Road for a reckless driver, but the vehicle was not in their jurisdiction.
12:59 p.m., Police received a complaint about people blocking the road at the Carlisle Pike and York Road intersection. Several people were soliciting money for a church and police advised them not to block traffic.
6:54 p.m., Police advised a complainant to contact Amazon’s fraud department after a problem with their account. The person did not loose any money.
Aug. 17
9:29 a.m., Police notified the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and dog warden to investigate a possible animal cruelty case in the 1000 block of Irishtown Road.
3:28 p.m., Police responded to a burglary in the 2700 block of Carlisle Pike.
10:34 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 5800 block of York Road for two suspicious males walking on the roadway. Police provided a courtesy ride to the New Oxford Shopping Center for fuel because they’d runout of gas.
Aug. 18
9:54 a.m., Police were summoned to the 400 block of Mount Misery Road following a crash. A vehicle travelling north attempted to navigate a sharp turn and struck a wood fence located on 465 Mount Misery Road, causing major damage to a section of the wood fence.
3:47 p.m., Police responded to a complaint about allegedly suspicious persons ringing a doorbell between 12:30-1:30 a.m. then running away in the first block of Shamrock Lane. Police will increase patrols in the area during these hours.
3:51 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was already on scene.
4:36 p.m., Police assisted with a medical distress call in the first block of Faith Drive. EMS was already on scene.
7:17 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the first block of Meadow Lane. EMS was treating the person.
10:33 p.m., Police met with an employee who tripped an alarm at a business in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East.
Aug. 19
1:09 a.m., Police issued a parking citation for a vehicle illegally parked in the 100 block of Katelyn Drive.
9:15 a.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 900 block of Bridgewater Drive. EMS was already helping the person.
5:08 p.m., Police were dispatched to the Carlisle Pike and York Road intersection for a reckless driver but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
6:35 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 4700 block of York Road. The resident was in stable condition, and police waited for EMS to arrive.
7:59 p.m., Police responded to a custody issue in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road. The parties were informed that this is a civil issue and to seek legal counsel.
Aug. 20
10:26 a.m., Two vehicles were traveling southbound in the 1600 block of Hanover Street when the one in front slowed down for traffic and the other vehicle struck it in the rear. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.