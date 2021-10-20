Next-of-kin sought
The Adams County coroner’s office is looking for any next of kin of Sharon L. Whiles, age 81, who resided on Baltimore Street in Gettysburg. Anyone with such information is asked to contact the Adams County coroners office at 717-337-0962, or by email at pfelix@adamscounty.us.
