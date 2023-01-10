Motorcyclist airlifted
A motorcyclist was airlifted Friday after a crash near Biglerville.
Numerous emergency agencies were dispatched just after 2 p.m. to the intersection of Old Carlisle (Pa. Route 234) and Heidlersburg roads in Butler Township.
The crash involved a westbound motorcycle with a lone adult rider and an eastbound car occupied by two adults, according to Biglerville Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bowmaster.
The motorcyclist was flown to WellSpan York Hospital, to which the car passenger was driven by ambulance, he said.
Roads around the intersection “were closed for an extended period of time,” until about 6 p.m., to facilitate investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, Bowmaster said.
Dispatched to the scene were a LifeNet helicopter; the Biglerville, Bendersville, and Heidlersburg volunteer fire companies; Community LifeTeam and Adams Regional emergency medical personnel; state and Biglerville police; and Adams County constables, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services’ live incident status webpage.
Also, fire police from several Adams County volunteer companies were summoned for traffic-control duty, according to the webpage.
EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Dec. 21-31, 2022.
Dec. 21
9:03 a.m. —Police issued a warning to vehicle driver following another vehicle in the 400 block of Oxford Road.
9:30 a.m. — Police were dispatched to New Oxford High School for a suspicious man in the building; the school was locked down according to protocol. Police determined the man was refilling the vending machines.
12:30 p.m. — Police issued a citation to a New Oxford High School student for harassing another student.
1:12 p.m. — A deer running across the road struck a vehicle traveling westbound in the 400 block of Red Hill Road, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
3:19 p.m. — A complainant in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike notified police he was wrongfully discharged from his place of employment; police advised him to hire an attorney since this was a civil dispute.
5:01 p.m. — A vehicle entered the Hanover Street and Locust Lane intersection from the east side of Locust Lane, which is governed by a stop sign, without the right-of-way. The vehicle was struck by another vehicle traveling southbound on Hanover Street, causing the struck vehicle to propel into a third vehicle stopped at the stop sign on the west side of Locust Lane. All three vehicles sustained moderate damage with no injuries reported.
9:42 p.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Storm Store Road; the resident did not require police assistance.
Dec. 22
7:21 a.m. — An alarm drew police to the first block of Billerbeck Street; an employee said it was an accidentally tripped alarm.
12:54 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Shoemaker Drive for a 9-1-1 hang-up call; the resident accidentally dialed 9-1-1 and did not need assistance.
Dec. 23
10:32 a.m. — Police responded when three people were in medical distress caused by exposure to an illicit substance in the 5600 block of York Road; emergency medical services (EMS) treated the people then transported them to the hospital for further treatment.
8:14 p.m. — Police assisted McSherrystown Police Department with a criminal investigation in the first block of Casey Drive; McSherrystown police arrested the person.
Dec. 24
6:36 a.m. —Police provided traffic control until the fire department could extinguish a building fire in the 2700 block of Carlisle Pike.
7:24 p.m. — Police notified the township road crew to salt the road in the 300 block of Drummer Drive due to icy conditions.
Dec. 25
7:41 p.m. — Police received a complaint about an unknown vehicle in the first block of Red Hill Road parked across a driveway for an extended time, but the vehicle left before they arrived.
Dec. 26
2:48 p.m. — A woman told police she parked her vehicle in the rear of Rosie’s Restaurant in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East about 2:15 p.m. When she returned about 2:40 p.m., she discovered someone smashed her passenger side window swiped a brown purse, which contained personal items, identification, credit cards.
Dec. 27
5:09 p.m. — A vehicle traveling east on Red Hill Road failed to yield and struck another vehicle traveling south on Hanover Street causing the vehicle to strike a tree. Both vehicles sustained major damage.
8:39 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Heritage Court; EMS was on scene.
Dec. 28
5:43 p.m. — Information about a southbound reckless driver in the 1900 block of Carlisle Pike was shared with Penn Township since the vehicle was entering that jurisdiction.
8:42 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Peace Circle; they determined the resident was stable and waited for EMS to arrive.
10:05 p.m. — Police assisted Pennsylvania State Police with a vehicle investigation on Carlisle Pike by Hershey Heights Road.
11:14 p.m. — Police told a driver parked in the Toyota dealership parking lot in the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike to leave since the business was closed.
Dec. 29
10:45 a.m. — Three radiators valued at $6 each were stolen from a scrap pile on the west side of the Noah’s Automotive building in the 1600 block of Carlisle Pike.
4:48 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was treating the person.
6:05 p.m. — Police received a complaint about theft from a storage container at Hilltop Self Storage in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike. Police determined the missing items were purchased jointly and the ex-boyfriend took the items; they advised this was a civil issue not criminal.
Dec. 30
12:22 a.m. — Police met with the homeowner who tripped an alarm in the 500 block of Irishtown Road.
7:19 a.m. — Police met with an employee who tripped an alarm in the first block of Billerbeck Street.
7:58 a.m. — Police responded to a person having a medical problem in the 5600 block of York Road; EMS was treating the person.
10:20 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of Drummer Drive; EMS was on scene.
Dec. 31
8:22 a.m. — Police attempted to catch a stray dog in the first block of Cherry Street but were unsuccessful; they notified the dog warden for further investigation.
11:22 a.m. — Police issued a citation for illegal parking in the first block of East Locust Lane.
1:31 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was on scene.
2:38 p.m. — Police issued a citation for illegal parking in the first block of Carly Drive.
7:40 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Reba drive complained about an allegedly suspicious vehicle parking in front of their home. Police investigated and determined the vehicle was legally parked.
