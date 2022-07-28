EARP answers borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough July 11-20.
July 11
11:10 a.m., Police provided information requested by a resident in the 100 block of Berlin Avenue.
2:33 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Lincoln Way West after a collision. A vehicle travelling eastbound stopped at Bolton Street to make a turn. The vehicle behind them did not notice the stopped vehicle, and rear ended it, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
July 12
3:40 p.m., Police assisted the Adams County Probation Department with conducting a house check in the first block of Berlin Road.
11:58 p.m., An alarm drew police to the 100 block of East High Street. Police checked the residence and found the alarm was faulty. The housing authority was notified to make a repair.
July 13
11 a.m., After receiving a noise complaint, police were summoned to the 300 block of Lincoln Way East. Police spoke with both parties and helped resolve the issue.
6:33 p.m., Police responded to a person in medical distress in the 500 block of North Bolton Street. When police arrived, they found the resident had died of natural causes.
9:03 p.m., Police were called to a business in the 200 block of Lincoln Way East after receiving a complaint about three suspicious people who entered the store at 4 p.m. The store provided video of the people and police were able to identify a male who resides in Hanover. Police will monitor the store.
11:54 p.m., During a vehicle investigation for traffic offenses in Center Square, police observed drugs in plain view in the vehicle. The operator, a 70-year-old man from Abbottstown.
July 16
12:55 a.m., Following a complaint about suspicious activity in a person’s backyard, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Lincoln Way East but did not find anything awry.
12:42 p.m., After receiving a complaint about a reckless driver, police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Street. The vehicle was stopped for investigation and police issued a citation.
2:08 p.m., Police defused a domestic incident between a couple in the first block of Commerce Street.
July 17
12:21 a.m., Police were dispatched to the first block of West High Street after receiving a report about a missing person. While en route, police were notified the person arrived home safely.
5:38 p.m., Police responded to a collision in Center Square. A vehicle attempted to enter the traffic circle without the right of way and was struck by another vehicle in the circle, causing damage to both vehicles. During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle in the circle, a 68-year-old woman, appeared to be under the influence. She was taken to Hanover Hospital for testing for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).
6:58 p.m., Police defused a situation between two neighbors in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East.
July 18
4:40 p.m., Police were summoned to the 200 block of West Golden Lane for a collision. An unoccupied, parked vehicle drifted into the side of another parked, occupied vehicle. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. The first vehicle had a manual transmission and the emergency brake was not set.
7:58 p.m., Police received a complaint about an unsupervised child on the road in the 200 block of East High Street. When they arrived at the location, police saw a child playing under parental supervision
July 19
5:04 p.m., Police defused a domestic situation between a mother and son in the first block of Commerce Street.
7:20 p.m., Following a complaint about an unknown male walking down the street and causing a disturbance, police responded to the 100 block of South Peter Street but did not observe anyone causing a problem.
July 20
1:12 a.m., Police responded to a complaint about a vehicle blocking the highway in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West. A delivery truck was unloading supplies, but the traffic lanes were not blocked.
6:31 a.m., Police provided traffic control in Center Square until a disabled tractor-trailer could be removed.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls July 19-24.
July 19
7:05 a.m., Harassment in the 600 block of North Street.
7:08 a.m., Theft in the 400 block of Main Street.
7:30 a.m., Disturbance in the 600 block of Main Street.
8:47 a.m., Theft in the first block of North Street.
July 20
1:04 a.m., Suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Street.
10:58 a.m., Harassment in the 300 block of Main Street.
12:46 p.m., Suspicious activity in the 100 block of Main Street.
July 21
1:47 p.m., Medical assistance on Center Street.
9:43 p.m., Domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Street.
July 22
7:33 p.m., Domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Second Street.
9:53 p.m., Suspicious activity in the 500 block of North Street.
July 23
7:40 a.m., Assisted Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) in the 300 block of Main Street.
6:39 p.m., Harassment on Squire Circle.
9:56 p.m., Assisted SAVES on Westview Drive.
July 24
1:56 p.m., Suspicious activity in the 600 block of Main Street.
EARP answers township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township July 19-20.
July 19
2:12 a.m., Police were called to the first block of Clinton Court for a person in medical distress. Emergency medical services (EMS) was treating the resident when police arrived.
2:44 p.m., Police assisted Littlestown Police Department in obtaining a resident’s contact information in the first block of Baldwin Street; the person was involved in a crash.
3:59 p.m., Police advised a resident of the Brethren Home at 630 Harmony Drive to consult with legal counsel after contacting police for a civil complaint.
9:05 p.m., Policed responded to a person in medical distress in the 200 block of Coventry Court. EMS was treating the resident when police arrived.
9:40 p.m., Police defused a domestic incident between siblings in the first block of Hampshire Drive.
July 20
12:05 a.m., Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Hanover Street for a person in medical distress. EMS was treating the resident when police arrived.
7:58 a.m., Police are investigating an assault in the 300 block of Mt. Misery Road.
10:24 a.m., Police responded to a complaint about a supposedly abandoned vehicle at the Kevin and Curtis drives intersection, but the vehicle was legally parked in front of the owner’s residence with proper license and registration.
12:23 p.m., Police were summoned to the intersection of Hanover Street and Appler Road after receiving a complaint about a reckless driver, but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
12:55 p.m., Police assisted Hanover Borough Police Department in obtaining contact information on a resident in the 1000 block of Irishtown Road.
6:05 p.m., Police were called to the Red Hill Road and Hanover Street intersection following a complaint about a supposedly suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road. They talked to the driver, who was pulled over to talk on his cell phone and did not require assistance.
8:34 p.m., Police responded to a hit-and-run in a parking lot in the 400 block of Lincoln Way East. A driver discovered his legally parked, unattended vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle.
