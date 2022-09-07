Accused of fleeing
A Littlestown man is accused of leading a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) trooper on a vehicular pursuit.
Daelen Dorsey, 21, was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
About 12:37 a.m. Sunday, PSP Trooper Bradley Fornwalt was using radar near the intersection of Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97) and Two Taverns Road in Mount Joy Township, according to the affidavit of probable cause he filed Sunday.
A southbound 2004 Hyundai Sonata’s speed allegedly registered as 58 in a 45-mph zone, according to the affidavit.
Fornwalt turned on his headlights and caught up to the car, then allegedly traveling 85 mph, according to the affidavit.
When the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, the vehicle slowed to 50 mph and continued south until it reached an auto sales lot near Mud College Road, according to the affidavit.
The pursuit “lasted approximately one mile from the time that operator observed that I was trying to stop him,” according to the affidavit.
Outside the stopped car, Fornwalt put handcuffs on Dorsey who allegedly smelled of marijuana and was wanted on a Dauphin County warrant related to a contraband charge, according to the affidavit.
Dorsey was charged with one felony count of fleeing police; one misdemeanor count each of possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and driving under the influence; and one summary count each of careless driving, reckless driving, exceeding the speed limit, according to the docket.
$134 snagged in fraud
Someone stole $134 from a 20-year-old Gettysburg resident through credit card fraud, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
“A known suspect” created a fake account on the Cash App mobile payment service and sent themselves the money, according to police.
Investigation of the incident, which occurred at midnight Monday, was continuing, police said.
Charged after pole struck
A Blue Ridge Summit man accused of leaving the scene of a crash on Waynesboro Pike was issued four summary violations, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A 2009 Pontiac G3, driven by Eric Kelly, 32, was eastbound on Waynesboro Pike about 5:37 a.m. Aug. 26, when it struck a pole, causing disabling damage, according to state police.
Kelly is accused of fleeing the scene, but was later “contacted,” police said.
Kelly was charged with one summary count each of careless driving, not providing information after a crash, not notifying police of a crash, and a lane violation, according to magisterial dockets.
Catalytic converter taken
A portion of a vehicle’s exhaust system was stolen in Franklin Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP)
Someone removed a catalytic converter valued at $500 from 1999 Ford F-250 pickup owned by a 64-year-old Biglerville man, said police.
The theft, reported at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 28, occurred while the vehicle was parked at Chambersburg and Spigot Valley roads, according to state police.
Police ask anyone with information about the theft to contact them at 717-334-8111.
Items stolen from residence
A York Springs resident returned home after a trip and found items missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The incident on East Berlin Road was reported to police at 8:25 a.m. Monday, said police.
“There are two known suspects in this case and the investigation continues,” according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.