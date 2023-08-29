McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents Aug. 14-20.
11:34 a.m. — Well-being check in the 300 block of South Street.
6:39 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Main Street.
10:26 a.m. — Well-being check in the first block of North Street.
10:43 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 100 block of Michelle Drive.
12:34 p.m. — Reckless driver in the 600 block of Main Street.
7:26 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Elm Avenue.
3:48 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of North 6th Street.
4:10 p.m. — Hit-and-run in the 400 block of Main Street.
6:07 p.m. — Theft in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
12:23 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Elm Avenue.
4:33 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the 300 block of Main Street.
5:58 p.m. — Theft in the 300 block of Main Street.
10:40 a.m. — Found wallet returned to owner.
11:02 a.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Allwood Drive.
12:24 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Hemlock Drive.
2:09 p.m. — Assisted Bonneauville Police with an incident on Elm Avenue.
4:07 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 300 block of Main Street.
