Cited in pellet shooting
A teenager from the Gettysburg area is accused of shooting foam pellets at several people on the Gettysburg College campus.
The boy was charged as a juvenile with disorderly conduct, according to Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny.
No injuries were reported as the result of the incident on the afternoon of April 13, Glenny said.
An image of a vehicle provided by the college Department of Public Safety helped police identify the accused, Glenny said.
Hit-run in East Berlin
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash Friday in East Berlin.
The 6:15 p.m. wreck occurred at 101 E. King St. as “a white Jeep Gladiator bypass the light at the intersection by driving through the Syndey Tavern parking lot,” according to police.
The Gladiator received front-end damage when it “struck another vehicle on East King Street and then fled the scene,” according to police.
Witnesses said the Gladiator had a black soft or hard top, and the driver was a bald white man in his 40s or 50s, said police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police station at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.
Restroom allegedly defiled
A man is accused of befouling a restroom in the Adams County Human Services Building, 525 Boyds School Road.
Grant Hardesty, 27, of Highspire, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according to magisterial dockets.
Hardesty allegedly “became upset” March 29 when a maintenance employee “was cleaning a bathroom and asked that he use another bathroom at the other end of the hallway,” according to a release issued by the Cumberland Township Police Department.
He went to the other restroom and allegedly “threw paper towels on the ceiling and walls as well as splashed water or urinated on the walls of the bathroom,” according to the release.
“The bathroom had to be placed out of order for cleaning and disinfecting,” according to the release.
Security cameras showed Hardesty entering and leaving the restroom alone, according to the release.
County security and adult probation personnel assisted police, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.