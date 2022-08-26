EARP answers borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough Aug. 11-20.
Aug. 11
1:08 a.m., Police responded to a call for a resident in medical distress in the 100 block of East High Street; the person was being treated by emergency medical services (EMS) when police arrived.
1:16 a.m., Police were summoned to Center Square following a complaint about three juveniles running amok. The youth left the area when police arrived. Police conducted a security check of the area and found no signs of vandalism.
11:23 a.m., Police checked the exterior of a building in the 200 block of Lincoln Way West after an alarm sounded.
Aug. 12
11:40 a.m., Police checked an abandoned vehicle parked illegally in a handicap space in Center Square. The vehicle was towed.
12:21 p.m., Police advised residents in the first block of Lincoln Way East that property disputes are a civil issue and they should consult with legal counsel.
6:25 p.m., Police were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Way East for two males attempting to cash fraudulent payroll checks. The suspects left the area in a vehicle and unknown direction when police arrived. The suspects have conducted this scam in two other municipalities before, according to EARP. A warning was issued by Biglerville Borough Police to all stores in the area to be on the alert.
10:47 p.m., Police were notified of a disturbance in the 100 block of South Water Street, but did not find anything amiss.
11:41 p.m., Police assisted with a resident in medical distress in the 100 block of East High Street. EMS was already treating the person.
Aug. 14
12:15 a.m., Police were dispatched to Center Square for a reckless driver but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
8:20 p.m., Police investigated a complaint about property damage to a pole in Center Square. It appeared a vehicle struck the pole, breaking it.
8:48 p.m., Police assisted on a call for a resident in medical distress in the 100 block of East High Street; EMS was already on hand treating the person.
Aug. 15
5:17 a.m., Police were called to the 200 block of East High Street for a collision. An eastbound vehicle veered off the side of the road, stopping on private property, where it caused moderate damage to the vehicle and property.
Aug. 16
5:59 p.m., Police advised a resident in the 100 block of West High Street to consult with legal counsel on a civil matter.
Aug. 17
8:01 a.m., Police were dispatched to the first block of Pleasant Street for a collision. A vehicle travelling westbound on Pleasant Street attempted to turn onto South Bolton Street and struck a legally parked vehicle. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
10:54 p.m., Police assisted EMS with a resident in the 100 block of East High Street.
Aug. 18
2:22 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress call in the 100 block of Commerce Street; EMS was on hand treating the person.
Aug. 19
6:15 a.m., Police assisted with a resident in medical distress in the 100 block of East High Street; EMS was treating the person when police arrived.
6:32 p.m., Police were summoned to the 200 block of Lincoln Way East for a suspicious vehicle parked for an extended period of time, but the vehicle was gone when police arrived.
7:56 p.m., Police were dispatched to the Lincoln Way West and Water Street intersection for a reckless driver, but did not observe any such vehicle.
10:14 p.m., Police advised two people involved in a custody dispute in the first block of Commerce Street to file for a custody agreement.
Aug. 20
2:48 a.m., Police provided information requested by a resident in the first block of Hanover Street.
3:36 p.m., Police resolved a harassment incident in Center Square.
4:28 a.m., Police were dispatched to Center Square for a continued harassment complaint.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls Aug. 15-20.
Aug. 15
4:06 p.m., Assisted Children and Youth Services (CYS) in the first block of North 6th Street.
6:01 p.m., Suspicious activity in the first block of South 6th Street.
Aug. 16
10:36 a.m., Hit-and-run collision in the 500 block of Main Street.
12:09 p.m., Protection from abuse (PFA) violation in the 300 block of South Street.
1:52 p.m., Family incident in the 600 block of Main Street.
8:48 p.m., Animal complaint in the first block of Main Street.
Aug. 17
12:16 a.m., Harassment in the 600 block of North Street.
8:52 a.m., Assisted CYS in the first block of North 2nd Street.
10:55 a.m., Civil incident in the 600 block of Main Street.
Aug. 18
12:05 p.m., Criminal mischief in the 400 block of South Street.
3 p.m., Animal complaint in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
Aug. 19
9:24 a.m., Trespassing in the first block of North 3rd Street.
5:45 p.m., Civil incident in the 300 block of Main Street.
Aug. 20
5:10 p.m., Suspicious activity in the 500 block South Street.
10:40 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with a driving under the influence (DUI) arrest.
