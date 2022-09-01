McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls Aug. 22-27.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls Aug. 22-27.
Aug. 22
10:46 a.m., Civil incident in the 300 block of Main Street.
10:25 p.m., Ordinance violation in the first block of North Street.
Aug. 23
2:05 p.m., Vehicular violation in the 300 block of Main Street.
Aug. 24
1:33 a.m., Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 300 block of Main Street.
9:19 a.m., Dog found in the 600 block of North Street. The dog was later returned home.
10:46 a.m., Found property in the 300 block of North Street.
3:27 p.m., Civil property dispute in the 300 block of Main Street.
3:59 p.m., Theft in the first block of North 6th Street.
4:15 p.m., Hit-and-run collision in the 300 block of North Street.
Aug. 25
8:50 a.m., Vehicular violation in the 300 block of Main Street.
11:53 a.m., Harassment in the 100 block of South Oxford Avenue.
1:40 p.m., Criminal mischief in the 300 block of South Street.
Aug. 26
7:30 a.m., Found property in the 200 block of South Street.
10 a.m., Harassment in the 100 block of South Oxford Avenue.
10:10 a.m., Well-being check in the 400 block of South Street.
3:50 p.m., Assisted Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) with a reckless driver.
Aug. 27
9:43 a.m., Person missing from the 100 block of Pin Oak Lane. They later returned home.
4:32 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on Linden Avenue.
5 p.m., Animal complaint in the 600 block of Cricket Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.