EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to various calls in Oxford Township Jan. 1-10.
Jan. 1
2:43 a.m. — A westbound vehicle on Storm Store Road went out of control, ran off the road, and through a yard before striking a tree at the Storm Store and Poplar roads intersection. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed.
10:30 a.m. — Police notified the dog warden and issued a warning to a resident in the first block of Kimberly Ann Lane for an alleged violation on Dec. 29, 2022.
8:27 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lingg Road for a person with an outstanding arrest warrant. An investigation showed no warrants for the person.
Jan. 2
10 a.m. — Police investigated an incident at New Oxford Middle School and issued a citation.
2:23 p.m.— Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of Erin Court; emergency medical services (EMS) was on scene.
5:23 p.m.— Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Matthew Drive; EMS was treating the person.
11:42 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of Billerbeck Street for a suspicious vehicle parked for an extended period of time with two occupants standing near the vehicle. Police instructed them to leave the area, to which they complied without incident.
Jan. 3
3:30 p.m. — Police responded to a former employee harassing people by communication in the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike. The man was warned to stop harassing personnel or he would be cited.
11:23 p.m.— Police responded to a supposedly suspicious vehicle sitting in the traffic lane and then slowly moving along the street before stopping again in the 100 block of Poplar Road. The driver was trying to get to Plainville Farms to pick up workers; police escorted the driver to the company.
Jan. 4
2:09 a.m. — Police notified a keyholder to secure the door of a business in the New Oxford Shopping Center located in the 400 block of Lincoln Way East after conducting a security check. Police checked the inside of the business and found everything secure.
3:46 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Corey Lane; EMS was on scene.
4:07 p.m. — Police took property found in the 600 block of Kohler Mill Road to the police station and notified the owner to retrieve her belongings.
4:38 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Hanover Street for possible criminal mischief but could not find any evidence of such.
Jan. 5
5:32 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Groft Drive; the resident was deceased of natural causes.
7:52 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of Shalom Drive; EMS was treating the person.
10:42 p.m. — Police assisted Adams County Children & Youth with a home visit in the first block of Oxford Drive.
2:11 p.m. — Police were called to the Carlisle Pike and Brickyard Road intersection for a man attempting to carjack cars on Carlisle Pike. Police observed a man attempting to gain entry into a passenger side door of a vehicle, which the man had stopped. The man started to flee when police attempted to arrest him. Pennsylvania State Police stopped the man, who began to resist arrest. The 32-year-old New Oxford Man was taken to Adams County Prison.
4:44 p.m. — A vehicle stopped for a red light on York Road at the Billerbeck Street was rear-ended. Both vehicles sustained damage and the striking vehicle required towing.
Jan. 6
9:59 p.m. — Police responded to a patron in medical distress in the 4700 block of York Road; the person was stable, and police waited for EMS to arrive.
Jan. 7
10:39 a.m. — Police responded to an employee in medical distress in the 4700 block of York Road; EMS was treating the person.
1:52 p.m. — Police informed an ex-couple involved in a property dispute in the 300 block of Berlin Road that it was a civil issue, and they need to consult with legal counsel.
Jan. 8
2:34 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Erin Mattew Drive; EMS was treating the person.
6:25 p.m. — A complainant told police they found a pig at the Carlisle Pike and Red Hill Road intersection. Police told the complainant they do not accept farm animals and attempted to contact the Department of Agriculture to take the pig with negative results. Police advised the complainant to take the pig to a local farmer.
Jan. 9
6:52 a.m. — A deer struck a vehicle in the 600 block of Red Hill Road causing moderate damage to the vehicle.
Jan. 10
12:45 a.m. — Police assisted EMS with gaining entry into a residence in the 500 block of Mt Misery Road to treat the person.
7:53 a.m. — Police met with a homeowner in the 1600 block of Irishtown Road who accidentally tripped his alarm.
