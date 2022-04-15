EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department (EARP) responded to a variety of calls in Oxford Township March 14-23.
March 14
1:50 p.m., Police responded to Red Hill Road by Hanover Street for a complaint of a tractor-trailer disabled on the highway. Police searched the area, but found nothing.
8:39 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress on the 100 block of Groft Drive. Police ensured the resident was stable until emergency medical services (EMS) arrived on scene.
March 15
10:51 a.m., Police responded to the New Oxford Middle School for a complaint of a student who was truant. School officials found the student on school grounds and escorted him back to school.
2:39 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of a 911 hang up on Corey Lane. Police searched the area, but there were no signs of anyone in distress.
4:40 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of Katelyn Drive for a complaint of a vehicle being towed from that location. Police ascertained that the disabled vehicle was towed because the Homeowners’ Association had it removed. Police were able to relay the information to the owner.
March 16
1:20 p.m., Police responded to the 800 block of Irishtown Road for a complaint of a 911 hang up. Police met with the resident who did not require assistance.
8:13 p.m., Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Hanover Street and Red Hill Road for traffic violations. During the course of the investigation, the operator appeared to be intoxicated. She was transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for testing for possible driving under the influence (DUI).
10:28 p.m., Police responded to the area of the 4700 block of York Road for a complaint of a reckless driver eastbound on York Road from Gettysburg. Police did not observe the target vehicle.
March 17
3:27 a.m., Police responded to Carlisle Pike and Hanover Street for a complaint of a deer on the highway. Police removed the deer from the road and notified Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for cleanup.
12:35 p.m., Police responded to a child locked inside a vehicle on the 300 block of Drummer Drive. The fire department had been able to remove the child from the vehicle.
9:06 p.m., Police responded to Red Hill Road for a complaint of a suspicious person knocking on residents’ windows. Police searched the area, but found nothing.
March 18
6:08 a.m., Police responded to Hidden Acres Drive for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked along the roadway. Police found the operator was waiting for the garage to open to have her vehicle repaired.
March 19
12:32 p.m., Police responded to the 2700 block of Carlisle Pike for a complaint of a non-active domestic between ex-boyfriend and girlfriend. Police advised the complainant and opened an active investigation into the incident.
3:29 p.m., Police responded to the 1500 block of Carlisle Pike for a complaint of shots fired. The complainant stated she heard five shots coming from the field near her residence. Police searched the area, but found nothing.
March 20
12:45 p.m., Police responded an alarm on the 5800 block of York Road. Police made a check of the exterior of the building and found it to be secure.
7:11 p.m., Police responded to Red Hill Road and Becker Road for a complaint of a disabled vehicle. Police observed that a vehicle being towed had become dislodged from the towing vehicle. TNT Towing arrived on scene to assist the motorist with his vehicle.
9:12 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress on Heritage Court. Police kept the resident stable until EMS arrived to treat the resident.
March 21
10:30 a.m., Police responded to East Locust Lane for a complaint of attempted fraud. The complainant stated that there is an email going around from Amazon telling people to purchase money cards to pay for their orders. This is a scam and do not send any payments that request money cards.
7:20 p.m., Police responded to Walker Drive for a resident in medical distress. Police transported the resident to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for treatment.
March 22
12:17 a.m., Police were dispatched to an injured employee at the New Oxford High School. EMS was on scene treating the employee before transporting to UPMC Hanover Hospital for injury.
12 p.m., Police responded to the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike for a complaint of a stolen 2021 Toyota Corolla from the Hanover Car Rental. A customer entered into a rental agreement, failed to make payments, and refused to return the vehicle. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for auto theft.
6:03 p.m., Police responded to the 700 block of Lingg Road for a dog bite complaint. The complainant stated that on March 20, a neighbor’s dog bit her, and she wanted to file a report. Police notified the dog warden to investigate this incident.
7:27 p.m., Police responded to the 5600 block of York Road to the Rite Aid for a complaint of an individual trying to get drugs through a fraudulent prescription. Police took a male into custody for falsification of a prescription and transported him to Adams County Prison for processing.
10:50 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress on the 1300 block of Red Hill Road. Police notified EMS to the scene to treat the resident.
March 23
6:40 p.m., Police responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Way East for a complaint of found property. Police are attempting to contact the owner and the property which will be stored at the station until picked up.
