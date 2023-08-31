Caregiver accused of pill theft
A live-in caregiver is accused of stealing prescription pills from a hospice patient in Berwick Township, according to court documents.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Caregiver accused of pill theft
A live-in caregiver is accused of stealing prescription pills from a hospice patient in Berwick Township, according to court documents.
Susan Fleshman, 46, of Dillsburg, was charged with a misdemeanor count of theft, according to a magisterial docket.
A hospice care service contacted Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Aug. 16, claiming the patient was prescribed 60 hydromorphone pills on Aug. 2, to be taken twice a day for pain, but was down to four pills on Aug. 16, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday by PSP Trooper Daniel Keene.
Fleshman allegedly said “the victim has been providing her with pills for her migraines, and she admitted that she had taken approximately fifteen hydropmorphone pills prescribed to the victim since June without the victim’s knowledge,” according to the affidavit.
Child abuse charged
An Elizabethtown man is accused of injuring a child less than a year old through “physical abuse” in Reading Township, according to court documents.
Trevor Solomon, 33, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault and endangering a child’s welfare, according to a magisterial docket.
Unsecured bail was set at $25,000, according to the docket.
Reading Township Police Officer Gregory Morehead received a referral July 8 from Adams County Children and Youth Services, according to the affidavit of probable cause he filed Aug. 24.
Morehead received medical records Aug. 8 indicating Solomon allegedly “stated to the doctor ‘that maybe he may have been in a hurry and hurt him on accident with contusion of the penis and car seat,’” according to the affidavit.
In an interview Aug. 15, Solomon’s account allegedly “changed from his original statement to the pediatricians office the day after the injuries were discovered,” according to the affidavit.
Solomon allegedly said injuries to the child’s leg “came from Trevor Solomon running into an upright room fan, and that the injuries to the penis area were from the diaper being half off” while the child “was in a car seat for multiple hours,” according to the affidavit.
The Center for Protection of Children at Penn State Hershey Medical Center conducted an examination July 11 and allegedly determined the child’s injuries “were caused by child physical abuse,” according to the affidavit.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.