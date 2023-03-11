Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents in Gettysburg Borough Feb. 27-March 5.
Feb. 27
8:20 a.m. — Panic alarm in the first block of Baltimore Street.
10:56 a.m. — Wreck with no injuries in the first block of Carlisle Street.
12:25 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the 100 block of Breckenridge Street.
1:39 p.m. — Well-being check in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
3:03 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 300 block of Village Drive.
3:50 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 100 block of York Street.
4:47 p.m. — Disabled vehicle in the 100 block of York Street.
4:52 p.m. — Drugs found in the first block of East Middle Street.
6:24 p.m. — Well-being check at King Street and Fairview Avenue.
6:26 p.m. — Missing person in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
7:36 p.m. — Mental health/302 warrant in the 100 block of York Street.
8:14 p.m. — Robbery/assault/driving under the influence (DUI) in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
Feb. 28
10:34 a.m. — Package sent to the wrong address in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue.
6:16 p.m. — Theft in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
6:51 p.m. — Terroristic threats/harassment in the 500 block of York Street.
7:07 p.m. — DUI in the 300 block of East Middle Street.
8:50 p.m. — Criminal mischief/criminal trespass in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
8:59 p.m. — Assault/harassment in the first block of West Stevens Street.
10:10 p.m. — DUI/aggravated assault of a police officer/disorderly conduct/drunkenness/mental health/302 warrant in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
March 1
6:37 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of North Fifth Street.
8 a.m. — Protection from abuse order violation in the 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
9:49 a.m. — Megan’s Law notification in the first block of East High Street.
12:19 p.m. — Wreck with no injuries at York and Fifth streets.
12:29 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of East Confederate Avenue.
2:02 p.m. — Megan’s Law notification in the first block of East High Street.
3:15 p.m. — Hit-and-run at Baltimore and Middle streets.
3:54 p.m. — Theft of trash cans in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
5:11 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of North Fourth Street.
6:10 p.m. — Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) firearms violation in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
6:40 p.m. — ATF firearms violation in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
8:14 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of West Confederate Avenue.
10:17 p.m. — Disturbance at Johns Avenue and Culp Street.
10:21 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
11:26 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
March 2
8:04 a.m. — Public service (transportation) in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
9:41 a.m. — Well-being check in the 400 block of York Street.
9:52 a.m. — Disabled vehicle at North Franklin and Chambersburg streets.
10:59 a.m. — Animal attack in the 100 block of York Street.
March 3
10:22 a.m. — Hit-and-run in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
11:19 a.m. — Utility problem in the 300 block of Buford Avenue.
11:30 a.m. — Hit-and-run in the first block of East Racehorse Alley
7:51 p.m. — Reckless driving in the first block of West High Street.
March 4
12:05 a.m. — DUI in the 300 block of South Washington Street.
12:55 a.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of York Street.
12:58 a.m. — DUI in the 300 block of Carlisle Street.
8:57 a.m. — Traffic crash with injury in the first block of North Fourth Street.
12:30 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of East High Street.
7:15 p.m. — Well-being check in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
7:42 p.m. — Disturbance/DUI/vehicle pursuit/attempt to disarm a police officer in the first block of Springs Avenue.
8:44 p.m. — Trespassing in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
10:19 p.m. — Disturbance on Confederate Avenue and Middle Street.
11:42 p.m. — DUI/wreck with injury in the first block of Baltimore Street.
March 5
12:26 a.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
3:18 a.m. — Assisted Cumberland Township Police Department with a crash with injuries in Cumberland Township.
9:48 a.m. — Wreck with no injuries in the first block of Washington Street.
10:30 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
11:39 a.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of East Water Street.
1:39 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
2:23 p.m. — Provided information to another agency.
6:10 p.m. — DUI in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
7:46 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
7:48 p.m. — Public service in the 200 block of York Street.
10:30 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
