EARP answers towsnhip calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Nov. 11-20.
Nov. 11
8:05 a.m. — New Oxford High School officials are investigating threats one student made to another. Police will review those findings before deciding whether or not to intervene.
11:12 a.m. — Police obtained a copy of a no-trespass letter for their records from a 400 block of East Golden Lane resident.
12:10 p.m. — Police notified school officials about a bullying incident at New Oxford High School. School officials were aware of the situation and are conducting an investigation.
2:06 p.m. — Police are citing three New Oxford Middle School students for possessing contraband.
6:07 p.m. — Police checked an unsecured building in the first block of Lincoln Street; they notified the keyholder, who secured the building.
Nov. 12
4:37 a.m. — Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Hanover Street for a physical domestic between a couple.
6:58 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Erin Court called police about a suspicious person parked on the street allegedly looking into their window. The vehicle left the area and police arrived.
Nov. 13
2:56 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; emergency medical services (EMS) was on scene.
Nov. 14
10:07 a.m. — Police informed a customer complaining about the condition of his vehicle after receiving service at Hanover Toyota in the 1800 block of Carlisle Street that this is a civil matter and he needs to seek legal advice.
1:08 p.m. — A woman in the 200 block of Matthew Drive told police someone accessed her bank account and used the information to obtain a credit card and an Amazon Prime membership. The complainant’s bank is investigating and police notified the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.
2:38 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was treating the person.
5:05 p.m. — Police assisted EMS with a person in medical distress in the first block of Hampshire Drive.
10:35 p.m. — Police observed a vehicle with the rear door open parked in a driveway in the 200 block of Irish Drive. Police contacted the owner, who confirmed she left the door open; nothing was missing from the vehicle.
Nov. 15
7:35 a.m. — A southbound vehicle slowed to make a turn the 2100 block of Carlisle Pike and was rear-ended, which caused minor damage to both vehicles.
7:53 a.m. — Police provided traffic control at the Hanover Street and Red Hill Road intersection until the disabled vehicle could be moved.
4:41 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was treating the person.
5:15 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 900 block of Bridgewater Drive; EMS was on scene.
5:26 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Brickyard Road; they found the resident stable and waited for EMS to arrive.
5:36 p.m. — A deer running across the road in the 2200 block of Storm Store Road struck a vehicle traveling southbound, causing minor damage.
9:23 p.m. — Police helped a person push their disabled vehicle off the road at the Kohler Mill and Poplar roads intersection. The person notified a tow company to remove the vehicle.
10:10 p.m. —Police were called to the first block of Billerbeck Street for a suspicious vehicle parked and running for an extended period of time. The vehicle before police arrived.
Nov. 16
12:55 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Lingg Road told police someone stole a lawn wagon from his front lawn sometime overnight. At 1:20 p.m., the resident notified police that he found his wagon in the rear yard, where he forgot he placed it.
Nov. 17
6:03 p.m. — Police tried to resolve a situation between neighbors in the 200 block of Matthew Drive concerning children playing basketball in the driveway.
8:35 p.m. — A woman in the first block of York Road told police she received a call from an unknown male with an Indian accent claiming to be an IRS agent and informed her that someone hacked her bank account. He requested her personal information to conduct an investigation. The complainant did not respond back and reported the incident to police.
10:15 p.m. — Police helped defuse a domestic situation between a couple in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road.
Nov. 18
7:24 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Pine Lane; EMS was treating the person.
7:55 a.m. — Police met with an employee who tripped an alarm in the 5800 block of York Road.
8:05 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was on scene.
Nov. 19
1:14 a.m. — EARP assisted Pennsylvania State Police locating a missing person by contacting a resident in the first block of Katelyn Drive; the resident had not seen the missing person.
8:55 a.m. — Police helped defuse an argument in a parking lot between two women in the 4800 block of York Road.
3:17 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Faith Drive; EMS was treating the person.
3:45 p.m. — Police advised a resident in the first block of Oxford Drive requesting information concerning child custody to seek legal counsel.
Nov. 20
6:40 a.m. — Police were dispatched to the Birch Lane and Hanover Street intersection for an illegally parked vehicle but did not observe any parking violations.
11:23 a.m. — An alarm drew police to the 400 block of Brickyard Road. After checking the exterior of the property, police determined it was secure.
5:25 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was on scene.
10 p.m. — Police were summoned to the 200 block of Fish and Game Road for a bear on the complainant’s property. After searching, police did not find the bear and notified the Pennsylvania Game Commission of the sighting.
