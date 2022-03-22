EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department responded to a variety of calls in Oxford Township Feb. 21-28.
Feb. 21
2:08 p.m., Police responded to a vehicle crash at Billerbeck Street and York Road. A vehicle, stopped at the south stop sign at Billerbeck Street, was struck in the rear. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
Feb. 22
7:29 p.m., Police were sent to Peace Circle where a 2020 Nissan was repossessed without incident.
7:57 p.m., Police were dispatched for a well-being check in the 2100 block of Carlisle Pike. Police made contact with a pedestrian who was having medical issues and notified emergency medical services (EMS) to treat the person.
Feb. 23
8:05 a.m., Police responded to a complaint of fraud in the 600 block of Harmony Drive. Police attempted several times, but were unable to make contact with the complainant.
10:37 a.m., Police responded to a complaint of fraud in the 1100 block of 700 Road. The complainant said someone opened an unemployment claim in her name without permission. This incident is being investigated by the PA Attorney General’s office.
10:59 a.m., Police were dispatched for a well-being check in the 200 block of Kohler Mill Road. The resident needed medical attention; police notified EMS.
1:43 p.m., Police responded to the New Oxford High School for a complaint of disorderly conduct, which occurred on Feb. 11, 2022, inside the boy’s locker room. Police have cited the students.
4:15 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of vehicle damage in the 400 block of Lincoln Way East. An unattended vehicle was legally parked in the parking lot when it was struck by an other vehicle which did not stop.
10:35 p.m., Police responded a harassment complaint on Pine Lane.
Feb. 24
12:12 p.m., Police were dispatched for a well-being check of a person in medical distress on Carlisle Pike and Hanover Street. Adams County Sheriff’s officer were treating the person before the arrival of EMS.
8:32 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of elder abuse in the 100 block of Katelyn Drive. Police notified the complainant that they would have to file with the Pa. State Police in Franklin County since the incident occurred in that jurisdiction.
Feb. 25
9:27 a.m., Police were dispatched for a well-being check of a person in medical distress on Piedmont Way. EMS was on scene treating the resident.
12:27 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of a domestic disturbance involving property on Fiddler Drive. Police notified the parties it is a civil issue and they should consult with legal counsel.
2:30 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of auto theft in the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike. The complainant told police there is a lease agreement with Raquel Washington, 31, of Harrisburg who did not return the vehicle after several attempts to notify her for lack of payment. Washington was charged with felony theft of leased property and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to a magisterial docket.
7:30 p.m., Police responded to the 1000 block of Kohler Mill Road for a complaint of a domestic between husband and wife. Police helped defuse the situation without further incident.
8:11 p.m., Police responded to a vehicle wreck in the 300 block of Lingg Road. A vehicle was traveling southbound on Lingg Road when the operator lost control and the vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The vehicle received substantial damage.
8:39 p.m., Police responded to the New Oxford High School for a complaint by a student, which occurred at a school dance. Police notified Child Line to report the incident for their investigation.
8:57 p.m., Police responded to Carlisle Pike and Municipal Road for a vehicle crash. A vehicle was traveling south on Carlisle Pike and was attempting to make a left-hand-turn onto Municipal Road when it struck another vehicle, which was traveling north on Carlisle Pike with the right-of-way. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
Feb. 26
11:19 p.m., Police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Hanover Street and Red Hill Road. The operator appeared to be intoxicated, but refused to be tested for driving under the influence (DUI) and will be charged for this offense.
Feb. 27
5:43 p.m., Police responded to a vehicle crash at York Road and Carlisle Pike. A vehicle, heading east on York Road, entered into the left turning lane to Carlisle Pike and struck the rear of another vehicle causing it to strike a third vehicle.
Feb. 28
3:28 a.m., Police responded to the 200 block of Erin Court for an auto repossession. A Toyota was repossessed without incident.
1:56 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of a road hazard at Berlin Road and Billerbeck Street. Anti-skid was on the highway and no cleanup was needed.
2:08 p.m., Police responded to the 4900 block of York Road for a complaint of a reckless driver traveling eastbound. Police searched the area but found nothing.
2:11 p.m., Police responded to Carlisle Pike and York Road for a complaint of a reckless driver that passed a school bus with its flashers on in Conewago Township. Police stopped the vehicle for investigation and supplied Conewago Police Department with the information to issue a citation.
EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department responded to a variety of calls in New Oxford Feb. 21-28.
Feb. 21
12 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of a domestic between husband and wife which became physical on Lincoln Way East. Police cited the wife with harassment.
4:43 p.m., Police investigated an issue of auto damage on West High Street. The mirror of a vehicle traveling westbound on West High was clipped by another vehicle causing minor damage.
Feb. 22
9:12 a.m., Police were dispatched for a well-being check in the 100 block of East High Street. Police made contact with the resident who did not need assistance.
10:27 a.m., Police responded to a domestic between stepfather and stepson in the 100 block of East High Street. Police opened an active investigation into this incident.
5:43 p.m., Police responded to West High and Water streets for a complaint of debris on the railroad tracks which they removed.
8:56 p.m., Police were called to assist a resident in medical distress on East George Street. Police found the resident in need of medical attention and advised him where to seek help.
Feb. 23
8:15 a.m., Police were dispatched for a well-being check on Pleasant Street. Police advised the person to contact her employer.
12:13 p.m., Police responded to a harassment by communication complaint on Center Square. Police conducted an investigation and warned the offender to cease or face criminal charges.
9:39 p.m., Police helped with a medical distress call in the 100 block of East High Street. EMS was on scene treating the resident who was transported to the hospital.
10:40 a.m., Police advised a person at the station to contact state police for a problem in Mount Pleasant.
Feb. 24
12:54 a.m., Police responded to a custody complaint in the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue where the party was advised the matter is civil and he needs to file contempt charges with the court.
1:10 p.m., Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West. The complainant said someone took his wallet containing personal information and bank cards while he was inside the 7-Eleven Store today between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
2:08 p.m., Police responded to Center Square for a complaint of a reckless driver traveling east on Lincoln Way West. Police searched the area, but found nothing.
Feb. 26
4:10 p.m., Police responded to Center Square for a complaint of an illegally parked vehicle. Police observed the vehicle and issued a citation for the violation.
Feb. 27
3:49 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress on East George Street. Police transported the resident to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for treatment.
Feb. 28
5:12 p.m., Police responded to Oxford Court for a complaint of open property. The complainant stated that he found his rear door open on Feb. 24 when he returned from work, but found nothing missing from his residence and no sign of forced entry.
5:45 p.m., Police responded to the 200 block of Carlisle Street for a complaint of an attempted fraud. The complainant said someone tried to open a credit card in her name, but was denied by the bank. Police advised the person to place an alert with the credit reporting agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.