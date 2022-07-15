EARP lists Oxford Twp. calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township July 1-9.
July 1
7:51 a.m., Police responded to the 4700 block of York Road following a complaint about a reckless driver traveling eastbound on US Route 30 from Gettysburg but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
9:26 a.m., Police were dispatched to the first block of Hearthside Drive for a resident in medical distress. Emergency medical services (EMS) were on the scene treating the resident when police arrived.
1:51 p.m., Following a fraud complaint, police were called to the 100 block of Frock Drive. The person told police their fuel card was used February 5-7, in Hampton, N.J., Newburgh, N.Y., and North, Conn., totaling $1,8861.90.
4:59 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 5900 block of York Road because a patron could not exit the storage yard due to a defective gate. Police contacted management, who repaired the gate.
6 p.m., Police were called to the first block of Spruce Lane for a resident in medical distress. The person was pronounced dead due to natural causes.
July 2
8:15 a.m., Police were called about an unattended vehicle parked off the road in the 200 block of Fish and Game Road. Police found the operator was in the area doing surveys of the farmland.
7:08 p.m., Police were called to Hanover Street and Carlisle Pike for a complaint involving a suspicious vehicle parked along the road but did not locate the vehicle.
July 4
1:07 p.m., Police were called to the 1400 block of Hanover Street for debris on the road, which they removed.
9:39 p.m., Police were summoned to the first block of Carly Drive following a complaint about a resident setting off fireworks. Police issued a warning to the resident and explained the fireworks law.
July 5
5:47 p.m., Following a report about a reckless driver eastbound on US Route 30 from Gettysburg, police were dispatched to the 4700 block of York Road but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
11:06 p.m., Police were called to the first block of Faith Drive for a power complaint. The power was on in the area when police arrived, and the Brethren Home maintenance personnel were addressing the resident’s concern.
11:24 p.m., Police were summoned to the first block of Interfaith Drive following a vandalism incident. The complainant told police his Cricket cell phone valued at $150 was broken during an argument.
July 6
8:52 a.m., Police responded to a complaint in the first block of Spruce Drive about an ongoing issue with a vehicle blocking the mailbox, causing a disruption to mail delivery. Police had the resident relocate her vehicle.
9:56 a.m., Police were summoned to the first block of Interfaith Lane for a property dispute concerning belongings from an ex-boyfriend. The resident was advised to contact him and give him an opportunity to pick up his possessions before discarding.
11:17 a.m., Police defused a domestic incident between ex-partners in the 500 block of Hanover Street.
July 7
1:19 a.m., Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike for a resident in medical distress. EMS was treating the resident when police arrived.
7:48 a.m., After a resident received a FedEx delivery addressed to an unknown person, police were called to the 4800 block of York Road. The complainant was advised to contact FedEx so they could pick up the package.
9:38 a.m., Police were called to the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike following an alleged assault. The incident occurred in York County and police referred the complainant to officials in the appropriate jurisdiction.
10:37 a.m., An alarm drew police to the 400 block of Poplar Road. Their assistance was not needed as an employee was fixing the alarm.
2:41 p.m., A person in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike told police June was the last time she observed her camper and upon her return on July 7, discovered someone damaged her retractable awning and took her new battery and propane tank then replaced them with older parts. Police are investigating.
6:34 p.m., A person in the first block of Faith Drive told police someone attempted to solicit personal information from them but did not receive any. Police advised the woman to contact her bank and place a security alert on all her accounts.
July 8
12:08 a.m., Police were summoned to the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike after a report about a suspicious man who appeared to be homeless lurking in the area. No one matching the man’s description was found.
12:56 a.m., Police assisted West York Police Department with obtaining a resident’s contact information from the 100 block of Drummer Drive, but the resident was not there.
3:02 a.m., After receiving a complaint about a person repeatedly ringing a resident’s doorbell, police were dispatched to the 200 block of Matthew Drive but did not find the person.
7:30 a.m., Police responded to the first block of Carly Drive for a complaint about an allegedlty stolen 2009 red Mazda RX8 taken by someone between 11 p.m. July 7 and 7:30 a.m. on July 8. The owner stated that had secured the vehicle. At 8:20 a.m., the vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Fleshmen Mill Road in Mt. Pleasant Township.
11:49 a.m., Police were called to the first block of East Locust Lane for a property issue. An ex-boyfriend retrieved his belongings without incident while police observed.
6:26 p.m., Police responded to an alarm in 400 block of Lincoln Way West. Police checked the building’s exterior and found it to be secure.
July 9
9:24 a.m., Police responded a resident’s complaint involving harassment by communication via Facebook in the 800 block of Hanover Street. The resident was advised to block the person and contact Facebook to issue a complaint.
8:50 p.m., After receiving a complaint about a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East, police were dispatched to the area and found the vehicle was unattended and legally parked.
