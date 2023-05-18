McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents May 1-7.
9:06 a.m. — Harassment in the first block of Main Street.
9:46 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services in the first block of Academy Street.
11:14 a.m. — Disturbance in the first block of North Street.
1:28 p.m. — Theft in the 300 block of Main Street.
2:14 p.m. — Protection from abuse order violation in the 100 block of Main Street.
6:54 p.m. — Runaway in the first block of Westview Drive was found and returned home.
9 a.m. — Public service in the 500 block of Delone Avenue.
12:12 p.m. — Ordinance violation in the 100 block of Main Street.
2:22 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of Main Street.
6:02 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police on Racehorse Road.
8:50 a.m. — Found property in the 400 block of Main Street.
4:30 p.m. — Two-vehicle, reportable crash with entrapment in the 200 block of Main Street.
1:09 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of Academy Street.
2:08 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 300 block of Main Street.
11:52 p.m. — Disturbance in the 600 block of Delone Avenue.
12:20 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the 100 block of Main Street.
