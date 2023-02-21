Man accused of trespass
A Hanover man is accused of walking into the home of people he didn’t know Thursday in Conewago Township and refusing to leave until forced out.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 1:49 am
Man accused of trespass
A Hanover man is accused of walking into the home of people he didn’t know Thursday in Conewago Township and refusing to leave until forced out.
Tylanvis Nicholson, 35, was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $2,500 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
He was charged with felony trespass and summary public drunkenness, according to the docket.
A Racehorse Road resident claimed a man entered through her home’s unlocked front door and walked down a hallway and through to kitchen to the family room, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Conewago Township Police Department Patrolman Cory Ammerman.
The resident claimed “her son immediately advised the defendant to leave,” but the accused “was resistant,” according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, “the son then guided the defendant out the front door of the residence, when he refused to leave on his own.”
Ammerman was dispatched to the residence Thursday at 9:04 p.m., and shortly afterward saw a man walking on Racehorse toward Hostetter Road and the man allegedly matched the description given by the family, according to the affidavit.
The man was allegedly carrying a bottle of vodka and was known to the officer as Nicholson, according to the affidavit.
