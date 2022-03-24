EARP lists township incidents
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department (EARP) responded to a variety of calls in Oxford Township March 1-13.
March 1
11:11 a.m., Police went in search of a loose horse in the 400 block of Oxford Road, where they saw two horses roaming the streets and notified the owner who captured the wayward critter and returned them to their stall.
11:17 p.m., Police were notified of a trailer containing livestock, coming from Straban Township, that appeared its brakes were on fire in the 4900 block of York Road. Police did not see the vehicle come through New Oxford.
March 2
2:53 p.m., A vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Poplar Road at Kohler Mill Road reversed and struck another vehicle. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
3:10 p.m., Police responded to a fraud complaint on 700 Road. The complainant told police someone attempted to open a credit card in their name, but was denied credit.
March 3
10:58 a.m., Police responded to a crash in the 1600 block of Hanover Street. A vehicle stopped on Hanover Street for a train crossing was stuck in the rear. Neither vehicle sustained any damage.
March 4
12:05 p.m., Police addressed a complaint of a protection from abuse violation in the 1600 block of Hanover Street. Police advised the complainant she had to file in York County since she resides there, and the violation occurred in that jurisdiction.
March 5
10:14 p.m., Police handled a vandalism complaint in the 1700 block of Shoemaker Drive. The person said sometime between 4 p.m. and 10:14 p.m. someone knocked down their mailbox.
11 p.m., A complaint was lodged that a vehicle parked in a driveway was a traffic hazard as it was sticking out on the highway in the 5900 block of York Road. The driver had parked the vehicle and placed the keys in a lockbox after returning the rental. Police notified J&A Towing to relocate the vehicle due to safety concerns.
March 6
7:31 a.m., Police were called to investigate a missing adult male on 700 Road. The male had stayed at his mother’s residence and did not require assistance.
9:22 p.m., Police were summoned for an alleged suspicious person on the roof of a vehicle in the 5600 block of York Road. Police identified the man as the owner of the vehicle.
March 7
10:59 a.m., A vehicle attempted to make a right-hand-turn from Brickyard Road onto Carlisle Pike without the right of way, when it struck a vehicle traveling south on Carlisle Pike, causing major damage.
7:38 p.m., Police responded an alarm on the 2000 block of Carlisle Pike. Police made a check of the exterior of the building and found it to be secure.
March 9
5:45 a.m., Police were dispatched to a landlord/tenant dispute in the 5900 block of York Road where they defused the situation and advised both parties of their rights and obligations.
5:48 p.m., Police responded to a wreck on Oxford Road and Fleshman Mill Road. A vehicle waiting to make a left-hand turn in the northbound lane of Oxford Road was struck in the rear by a vehicle also traveling northbound. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
March 10
1:11 p.m., Police responded to the New Oxford Middle School for a disturbance between two students. Police will cite the students for disorderly conduct.
1:30 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike for a complaint of three lost license plates. Police placed the information into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) computer system.
4:48 p.m., Police responded to East Locust Lane for a theft complaint where the person said someone took without permission twoa fuel tanks, fender, and other parts from a Harley Davidson motorcycle valued at $2,000. Police found the offender who is a related to the owner.
8:32 p.m., Police responded to Hanover Street and Red Hill Road for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Police checked and found nothing amiss.
March 11
12:23 a.m., Police stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Lincoln Way East where they found the operator to be in need of minor medical attention and notified a family member who helped the person get home.
5:18 a.m., A vehicle traveling north on Hanover Street with the right of way was struck by a vehicle that disregarded the stop sign on Red Hill Road and attempted to turn onto Hanover Street. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
March 12
11:06 a.m., Police responded to a tree down on the highway in the 600 block of Red Hill Road. Police notified the township road crew to remove the tree.
6:44 p.m., Police responded to a traffic hazard complaint of a vehicle off the side of the road in the 2200 block of Carlisle Pike. Police did not observe any such vehicle and the road was clear.
7:42 p.m., The operator of a vehicle traveling southbound on Carlisle Pike lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions, struck a utility pole and sustained heavy damage.
March 13
1:49 p.m., Police defused a domestic dispute between a husband and wife on Birch Lane.
8:25 p.m., Police responded to a harassment complaint at the New Oxford High School on Walker Drive. Police advised contacting Child Line and the school district to start an investigation into this matter.
EARP answers borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department (EARP) responded to a variety of calls in New Oxford March 1-12.
March 1
2:10 p.m., Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up from the 300 block of South Water Street. Police searched the area, but found no one in need of help.
11:44 p.m., Following a traffic stop at Lincoln Way East and Commerce Street for traffic violations, police believed the operator was driving under the influence (DUI) and transported her for a blood draw to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
March 2
1:33 a.m., Police responded to a water main break in the 200 block of West Golden Lane. Police observed water freezing on the roadway. Police notified the municipal authority to make repairs.
7:15 a.m., Police issued a citation for an illegally parked vehicle at Berlin Avenue and Carlisle Street.
9:35 p.m., EARP assisted Pennsylvania State Police locate a vehicle involved in a crash. EARP officers found the vehicle on Commerce Street and held the operator until state police could investigate.
March 4
7:28 a.m., Police were summoned to conduct a well-being check of an individual asleep at the wheel of his vehicle in the 100 block of Lincoln Way West. Police searched the area, but did not find the person.
March 6
12:19 a.m., Police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations at Carlisle Street and Berlin Road. The operator appeared to be under the influence. Police transported her to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for testing for possible DUI.
March 7
10:21 p.m., Police responded to an alarm in the 200 block of West Golden Lane. Police made a check of the exterior of the building and found it to be secure.
10:43 p.m., Police responded to an alarm in the 200 block of West Golden Lane. Police made a check of the exterior of the building and found it to be secure.
March 8
1:45 p.m., EARP assisted Northern York Regional Police Department in obtaining information on a resident in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East. Police were able to provide the information requested.
March 9
10:45 a.m., Police responded to a complaint of an unregistered vehicle being parked in the 100 block of Berlin Avenue. Police assisted until a tow could be arranged.
March 10
1:05 p.m., Police responded to a wreck on Center Square. A vehicle attempting to navigate the turn in the square struck three poles and continued on its way. Police were able to stop the vehicle.
2:45 p.m., Police responded to Center Square for a complaint of a male skateboarding in traffic. Police stopped the male and informed him there is an ordinance that prohibits skateboarding on highways. He agreed to stop and left the area.
March 11
2:24 p.m., Police responded to a property damage complaint on Sunset Avenue. The complainant said sometime between 10 p.m. on March 10 and 5:30 p.m. on March 11, an unidentified vehicle struck the back of his fence dislodging two poles and left the area.
8:59 p.m., Police stopped a vehicle at Center Square and Lincoln Way East for traffic violations. The operator appeared to be under the influence and was transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for testing for possible DUI.
March 12
1:00 a.m., Police responded to a complaint of a non-active domestic between boyfriend and girlfriend on Pleasant Street. Police advised the complainant how to obtain a protection from abuse order.
11:53 p.m., Police responded to a wreck at Hanover Street and East High Street. A vehicle was attempting to make a turn onto High Street from Hanover Street when it struck a pole causing minor damage.
8:15 a.m., Police responded to an alarm on Center Square. Police were met by an employee who had tripped the alarm and did not need assistance.
