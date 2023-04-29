McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents April 17-23.
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 12:25 am
April 17
3:39 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the 200 block of Main Street.
4:29 p.m. — Bicycle theft in the 100 block of North 3rd Street.
April 18
8:50 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.
12:37 p.m. — Warrant served in the first block of St. Joseph’s Lane.
12:52 p.m. — Non-reportable, two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Main Street.
1:55 p.m. — Fire alarm in the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
3:55 p.m. — Vehicle assistance in the 300 block of Main Street.
5:16 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 100 block of South Oxford Avenue.
6:51 p.m. — Warrant served in the first block of St. Joseph’s Lane.
April 19
8:49 a.m. — Vehicle assistance in the 300 block of Main Street.
11:15 a.m. — Harassment in the 400 block of South Street.
2:42 p.m. — Well-being check in the 600 block of Main Street.
4:35 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 200 block of Center Street.
9:06 p.m. — Civil incident in the first block of North 6th Street.
April 20
10:41 a.m. — Harassment in the 300 block of Main Street.
9:56 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the 500 block of Main Street.
April 21
11:46 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 400 block of Main Street.
6:54 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Center Street.
9:57 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the 200 block of Center Street.
April 22
10:27 a.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Hanover Pike.
11:05 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 300 block of South Street.
8:43 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Westview Drive.
9:43 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 600 block of main street.
April 23
11:11 a.m. — Harassment in the 200 block of North 4th Street.
2:59 p.m. — Trespassing in the 600 block of Main Street.
4:18 p.m. — Domestic in the 200 block of North 4th Street.
6:55 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Cheetah Drive.
