Patient airlifted after crash
A patient was transported by helicopter Monday after a crash on Whitehall Road near Feeser Road, said Scott Small, chief of the Alpha Fire Company of Littlestown.
A southbound four-door vehicle struck a tree near an S-curve, Small said.
The driver was transported by a WellSpan WellFlight helicopter that landed near the Feeser Road intersection, while three injured passengers were transported by ambulances to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, Small said.
Firefighters needed 30 minutes or less to extricate the driver from the wreckage, he said. The vehicle came to rest behind a guard rail and “the way the vehicle crumpled was a little bit challenging, but nothing we’re not used to,” Small said.
Whitehall Road was closed for about 90 minutes between Littlestown and Feeser roads he said. The scene in Union Township was about one mile north of Littlestown.
UPMC Life Team emergency medical personnel from UPMC Life Team, Taneytown, and Pleasant Valley were present, Small said. The latter two are from Maryland.
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) and Pennsylvania State Police were also on the scene, along with Alpha, he said.
Authorities were dispatched at 2:51 p.m. and the emergency call was complete at 5:03 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police Department was dispatched to numerous incidents in the borough March 27-April 2.
March 27
9:47 a.m. — Door open in the first block of West Middle Street.
11:02 a.m. — Animal bite in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue
12:16 p.m. — Assisted Fairfield Police with a mental health call with weapon involved.
4:23 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
7:01 p.m. — Assisted Bendersville Police with a vehicle pursuit.
7:24 p.m. — Assisted McSherrystown Police with a hazmat incident involving patients.
8:34 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 900 block of Long Lane
8:48 p.m. — Harassment at West Broadway Avenue and Washington Street.
10:11 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
March 28
2:10 a.m. — Assisted EMS with an overdose in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
4:02 a.m. — Open door in the first block of East High Street.
7:10 a.m. — Domestic in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
8:53 a.m. — Domestic in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
9:26 a.m. — Property found in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
11:43 a.m. — Public service in the first block of North Fifth Street.
11:57 a.m. — Assisted another police agency in the first block of East High Street.
1:10 p.m. — Provided information in the first block of East High Street.
4:30 p.m. — Package theft in the first block of West Stevens Street.
7:57 p.m. — Domestic disturbance in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
March 29
12:28 a.m. — Domestic disturbance in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
1:13 a.m. — Missing person information in the first block of East High Street.
10:19 a.m. — Suspicious activity at West Zerfing Alley and Baltimore Street.
11 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of York Street.
12:33 p.m. — Domestic disturbance in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
12:56 p.m. — Vehicle card in the first block of East High Street.
2:25 p.m. — Assisted another police agency in the first block of East High Street.
3:22 p.m. — Reckless driver entering Gettysburg Borough.
3:22 p.m. — Threats in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
March 30
1:38 a.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
12:44 a.m. — Assisted Pennsylvania State Police with a 9-1-1 open line call in Mount Joy Township.
1:38 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of Carlisle Street.
1:59 p.m. — Traffic complaint in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
2:30 p.m. — Assisted another police agency at York and Hanover streets.
2:39 p.m. — Suspicious activity at Baltimore and Locust streets.
4:17 p.m. — Crash with no injuries at South Washington and West Middle streets.
March 31
1 a.m. — Public service in the first block of Buford Avenue.
8:38 a.m. — Public service in the first 100 block of Buford Avenue.
10:11 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 100 block of York Street.
2:39 p.m. — Disturbance in the 400 block of Baltimore Street.
9:01 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
9:45 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of East High Street.
10:21 p.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI) at West High Street and Warner Alley.
April 1
12 a.m. — Drunkenness in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
12:26 a.m. — Underage drinking/drunkenness in the first block of West Water Street.
1:28 a.m. — DUI at North Stratton and York streets.
1:47 a.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
9:45 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
9:53 a.m. — Parking ticket information in the first block of East High Street.
1:34 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
3:16 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Hanover and Sixth streets.
3:20 p.m. — Provided information in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
4:53 p.m. — Missing person in the first block of York Street.
7:02 p.m. — Reckless driver in the 200 block of Buford Avenue.
7:50 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
8:05 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
10:35 p.m. — Assisted Pennsylvania State Police with suspicious activity in Freedom Township.
10:40 p.m. — DUI in the first block of West Middle Street.
April 2
9:34 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 300 block of Baltimore Street.
11:20 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East High Street.
11:31 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 800 block of Highland Avenue.
12:26 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
12:42 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
2:37 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
3:09 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
3:44 p.m. — Utility problem at North Franklin and Chambersburg streets.
5:05 p.m. — Traffic altercation/road rage in the first block of South Fourth Street.
6:04 p.m. — Assisted EMS and the National Park Service with cardiac arrest emergency in the 100 block of Culps Hill Tower Avenue.
9:53 p.m. — Reckless driving at West High and Baltimore streets.
