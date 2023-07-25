Terroristic threats charged
A New Oxford man remained behind bars Monday unable to post bond on charges of terroristic threats.
Jake Barbour, 33, was arrested on two charges of misdemeanor terroristic threats, according to a magisterial docket.
A 64-year-old Hanover man arrived at the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Gettysburg, barracks last Thursday “in regards to threats that had been made toward him,” according to state police.
Upon investigation, police determined Barbour allegedly made “terroristic threats toward the” man, according to a PSP release.
State police obtained an arrest warrant, and Barbour “was taken into custody on multiple warrants,” police said.
A preliminary arraignment was held Friday morning before Magisterial District Judge Tony Little, according to the docket.
Barbour was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $5,000 bail, according to the docket.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. in central court, according to the docket.
Check stolen
Pennsylvania State Police received a claim of a check being taken, according to a PSP release.
“PSP Gettysburg was dispatched in regards to a check that had been stolen from an architectural business” on July 10 about 2 p.m., according to the release.
The business address was listed as 5000 Hanover Road, Union Township, according to the release.
After investigation, no suspects have been identified, police said.
“Further investigation will be conducted,” said police.
Cruelty claim, no citation
Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg, were called to the 3700 block of Baltimore Pike, Mount Joy Township, Friday for a claim of cruelty to animals, according to a state police release.
A woman claimed “her neighbor hit his dog,” police said.
“It was determined no crime occurred. No charges were filed,” police said.
Bike wrecks on Rt. 15
A 2007 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle, traveling south on US Route 15 near mile marker 14, was slowing down while passing by emergency vehicles Tuesday, July 18 about 5:18 p.m. when the bike went out of control, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Samuel R. Miller, 46, of Gettysburg, laid the motorcycle “on the ground,” said police. Miller and the motorcycle “slid south on the roadway before coming to final rest,” police said.
Although Miller sustained a “suspected minor injury” he was not transported, police said.
Miller was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, according to state police.
