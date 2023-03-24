EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough March 11-20.
March 11
11:26 p.m. – Police assisted emergency medical services (EMS) with a person in medical distress in the 200 block of West Golden Lane.
March 13
11:40 p.m. – Police conducted an exterior check of a property in the 200 block of West Golden Lane after an alarm was triggered; the property was secure.
March 14
12:15 p.m. – Police were summoned to the 300 block of South Water Street for a crash. When they arrived, police found this was not a crash, but minor damage caused by the wind blowing a car door into another vehicle.
March 15
1:59 p.m. – A resident in the first block of Hanover Street told police someone is contacting her via Facebook Messenger constantly. When she blocks the number, a new account opens and starts messaging her again. Police contacted Facebook and issued a complaint to open an investigation to identify the person responsible.
9:51 p.m. – Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Hanover Street; the resident did not require assistance.
March 16
2:28 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a 9-1-1 hang-up call; the resident did not require assistance.
5:05 p.m. – Police assisted Children & Youth conduct a home inspection in the 100 block of East High Street.
March 17
2:19 p.m. – Police received a request for a well-being check of a resident in the first block of Commerce Street. They informed the caller this residence has been vacant for three years.
March 18
8:23 p.m. – Police responded when a person was injured after falling in the 200 block of West Golden Lane; EMS was treating the person.
March 19
10:53 p.m. – A vehicle traveling westbound on Lincoln Way East entered Center Square but failed to negotiate the turn and went through the chain into the circle, causing damage to several items. The vehicle then exited the square at the same location it entered and continued west on Lincoln Way West, where it was last seen.
March 20
8:32 a.m. Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 500 block of North Bolton Street. The resident needed medical assistance and police notified EMS.
