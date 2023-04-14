EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough April 1-10.
April 1
7:51 p.m. — Police were dispatched to Center Square for a vehicle parked for an extended time; the vehicle left the area when police arrived.
April 2
7:47 a.m. — A resident in the first block of North Berlin Avenue told police her ex-boyfriend sent her a Snapchat friend request at 2 a.m., which she ignored; this was the only time he attempted to contact her. Police told the woman that this incident was not a protection from abuse order violation.
April 3
12:14 p.m. — Police searched the area around the 300 block of West High Street for a lost dog but did not find it.
April 4
4:09 p.m. — Police defused a disturbance in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road.
6:19 p.m. — Police were summoned to New Oxford Elementary School for a supposedly suspicious man. The man required medical attention and police called for emergency medical services (EMS), who transported him to Gettysburg Hospital.
April 6
8:08 a.m. — Police were called to the 500 block of North Bolton Street for harassment. This was a landlord/tenant issue and police told the resident they need to consult with management.
2:16 p.m. — Police responded to an injured employee in the 200 block of South College Avenue; EMS was treating the person.
April 7
7:03 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Hanover Street for a man appearing to be in medical distress walking in and out of traffic; they searched the area but did not find anyone.
7:41 p.m. — Following a complaint about a loud disturbance coming from a residence, police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Orange Street. The noise was children playing.
7:50 p.m. — Police responded to a stray dog struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of Hanover Street. Police could not determine who owned the dog. The borough was notified to remove the dog from the road.
April 8
2:37 a.m. — During a security patrol of New Oxford Elementary School, police found an exterior door open; nothing was amiss and secured the door.
9:22 a.m. — Police issued a citation for illegal parking in Center Square.
10:37 a.m. — A vehicle traveling eastbound in Center Square stopped for pedestrians crossing the crosswalk, but the vehicle behind them did not stop and struck their rear. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
April 9
12:32 p.m. — An alarm drew police to the 200 block of West Golden Lane. Police checked the building’s exterior and found it was secure.
12:41 p.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the 200 block of Lincoln Way East but they did not find anyone in distress.
5:39 p.m. — An alarm drew police to the 200 block of West Golden Lane. Police checked the building’s exterior and found it was secure.
April 10
11:38 p.m. — Police asked a resident in the first block of Oxford Street to turn down their music.
