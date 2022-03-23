Chase leads to arrest
Authorities from two counties pursued a man on foot before arresting him near the intersection of Mummasburg and Belmont roads Friday, according to a Cumberland Township Police Department release.
Cumberland Township Police were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. Friday to assist Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies as they served a warrant at a residence on Russell Tavern Road, police said.
Frederick Demps, 28, of no fixed address, was wanted on Franklin County warrants in connection with charges of simple assault and flight to avoid apprehension, according to the release.
As authorities arrived, Demps is alleged to have “fled the residence on foot, running into a wooded area. Police and sheriff deputies pursued Demps on foot through the woods and various backyards. After an approximately half-mile foot chase, Demps was taken into custody,” said police.
