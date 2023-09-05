Family of deceased sought
The Adams County Coroner’s office is looking for any relatives of Lewis Hahn, age 58, who passed away at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He is from the Emmitsburg-Thurmont, Maryland, area. Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner’s office at 717-337-0962 or email fdutrow@adamscountypa.gov.
Flown after tree-cutting mishap
A man was transported by helicopter Monday after a tree-cutting accident in Reading Township, Northeast Adams Fire and Emergency Services Chief Cory Lease said.
The man was cutting a tree at ground level when it “either split or rotated” and knocked him into another tree, Lease said.
Authorities were dispatched at 8:42 a.m. to the 2400 block of Stoney Point Road, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Firefighters used a pickup truck to carry the man to the road, Lease said.
The man suffered apparent chest injuries and seemed to be having trouble breathing, he said.
Firefighters set up a landing zone in Lake Meade’s park area for a Penn State Life Lion helicopter, according to the fire company’s Facebook page.
Community Life Team emergency medical personnel and Reading Township police were also dispatched, according to ACDES, which listed the emergency call as completed at 10:22 a.m.
Seniors scammed out of $125K
A Butler Township couple was “scammed out of approximately $125,000,” according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
“The scam consisted of a computer error instructing the victim to call a number to get it fixed,” which led to the downloading of a program that referred the couple to another phone number, according to state police.
“The other number convinced the victims that their bank account was hacked and they needed to transfer money out of their account,” according to police.
The incident was last Wednesday, according to police.
Hit-and-run driver sought
Gettysburg Borough Police are seeking a driver who left the scene after two parked vehicles were damaged Saturday on Breckenridge Street.
The striking vehicle proved to have been taken from a residence in Orrtanna while the owner was out of town, according to borough police.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block at 4:53 a.m., where a white 2014 Ford Escape struck a 2017 Ford Escape, pushing it into a third vehicle, according to police.
All three vehicles received “disabling damage,” Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
“A resident saw and spoke with” the driver, “describing him as a mixed-race male in his 20s with dark curly hair,” according to police.
“Investigation continues to identify the operator of the striking vehicle,” and anyone with information can contact Master Patrol Officer William Orth through the Adams County dispatch center at 717-334-8101.
Driver avoids deer, hits pole
A Gettysburg man struck a utility pole after veering to avoid a deer on Mummasburg Road at 7:33 p.m. Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Timon Linn, 71, was northbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, according to police, who said no one was injured.
