McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents July 3-9.
10:42 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 600 block of Cricket Lane.
11:59 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the first block of Main Street.
2:47 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Elm Avenue.
10:42 p.m. — Disturbance in the 400 block of South Street.
9:51 a.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on High Street.
6:07 p.m. — Vehicle repossession in the first block of Main Street.
8:28 p.m. — Disturbance in the 600 block of Main Street.
10:39 a.m. — Reportable two-vehicle crash at North and North 5th streets.
11:57 a.m. — Disabled vehicle in the first block of Front Street.
5:11 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.
1:18 p.m. — Well-being check in the 300 block of South Street.
8:38 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police and Hanover Police with an incident on Elm Avenue.
10:51 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police on Galaxy Drive.
3:35 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of St Joseph’s Lane.
5:31 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.
6:09 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Main Street.
8:08 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 600 block of Main Street.
