EARP answers township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township April 1-10.
April 1
1:59 a.m. — Police responded to an injured resident in the first block of York Road; emergency medical services (EMS) were treating the person.
11:39 a.m. — Police were called to the first block of Chinkapin Drive for two parties causing a disturbance over a work payment they agreed upon; police informed them that this is a civil issue.
3:11 p.m. — A vehicle traveling north on Hanover Street stopped for traffic and was rear ended. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
4:02 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Lincoln Way East for an unauthorized driver operating a Ford pickup truck, but they did not observe the vehicle in question.
7:37 p.m. — Police investigated a complaint about harassment via communication in the 100 block of Berlin Road. Police warned the offending person to cease the harassment, or they would face criminal charges.
April 2
9:21 a.m. — Police searched the area around Hanover Street and Carlisle Pike for a reckless driver but did not observe any violations.
2:56 p.m. — Police received a report about a domestic between spouses that occurred on March 31 at 5:45 p.m. They documented this incident.
April 3
1:13 p.m. — Police responded to a person in medical distress in the first block of Adams Avenue; EMS was on scene.
5:43 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was treating the person.
April 4
12:30 a.m. — While en route to York Road and Carlisle Pike for a reckless driver, police received a radio update that the vehicle was wanted for a theft at Rutters in York County. Pennsylvania State Police responded; EARP assisted.
7 a.m. — Police searched for a missing woman in the first block of Chinkapin Drive; the woman returned home safe at 9:45 a.m.
8:20 a.m. — Police are citing a New Oxford High School student involved in a fight with another student, which school officials broke up.
9 a.m. — A person in the 500 block of Brickyard Road told police they left their organization at 3:30 p.m. on April 1. When they returned at 6:45 p.m. on April 2, they discovered that someone had accessed the building without force and took food and drinks from the kitchen. No other items are missing.
10:25 a.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Lingg Road but did not find anyone in distress.
11:59 a.m. — Police informed two neighbors in the 400 block of Hanover Street their issue was a civil matter and they need to consult legal counsel.
12:33 p.m. — Police assisted the Chester County 9-1-1 Center by leaving a message for a resident in the 2100 block of Storm Store Road to contact Chester County.
5:25 p.m. — Police searched for a man missing from the first block of Heritage Court. At 6:45 p.m., police were informed the man returned home safe on his own accord.
6:06 p.m. — An allegedly suspicious man entered New Oxford Middle School without permission and left when a school employee confronted him. Police searched the area for the person and found him by the elementary school; they escorted him home for his safety.
April 5
6:42 p.m. — Police searched the area around York Road and Lincoln Street for a reckless driver but could not locate the vehicle.
April 6
12:42 a.m. — Police searched for a suspicious vehicle at New Oxford Intermediate School. Police gave the driver a warning and asked him to leave the area; he complied.
7:57 a.m. — Police met with a resident who tripped an alarm in the 300 block of Kohler Mill Road; the person did not need police assistance.
2:54 p.m. — Police responded to the first block of West Locust Lane for a well-being check. The resident did not need help and police were advised this was a prank call.
6:26 p.m. — Police were dispatched to Irishtown and Kohler Mill roads for debris on the road causing a hazard, but they did not see anything dangerous on the road.
April 7
4:46 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 700 block of Lingg Road; they ensured the resident was stable until EMS arrived.
5:16 p.m. — An alarm drew police to the 5600 block of York Road; the employees did not require police assistance.
April 8
7:55 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of Mt Misery Road; EMS was on scene.
12:02 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was treating the person.
6:11 p.m. — Police resolved an issue between neighbors in the 700 block of Lingg Road.
6:24 p.m. — Police were called to the 1000 block of Irishtown Road for a well-being check but did not receive a response from the residence. The neighbor told police the person left the residence earlier that day.
7:47 p.m. — Police responded to a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East. The car was waiting to be towed.
April 10
3:34 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Mt Misery Road told police about 2:30 a.m. someone entered the rear of his property and walked around the property. The resident told police there were no signs of anything missing or tampered with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.