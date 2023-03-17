EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township March 1-10.
March 1
9:49 a.m. – Police responded to an eviction request in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road, where they informed the parties this is a civil action and would have to be adjudicated in the court system.
1:10 p.m. – Police defused a situation causing a disturbance in the 500 block of Oxford Road.
3:45 p.m. – A caller provided police with information about potential child neglect in the first block of Fiddler Drive. Police told the person they would pass on the information to ChildLine to start an inquiry.
5:10 p.m. – Police responded to a patron in medical distress in the 5600 block of York Road; emergency medical services (EMS) was treating the person.
March 2
8:43 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Bugler Drive; EMS was on scene.
8:47 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of Mt. Misery Road; EMS was treating the person.
3:50 p.m. – Police are investigating an assault in the first block of West Locust Lane.
7:39 p.m. – Police defused a domestic between an ex-couple in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road.
March 3
8:47 a.m. – Police helped a motorist push a disabled vehicle off the road and into a legal parking space at York Road and Carlisle Pike.
11:16 a.m. – A vehicle traveling in the 6000 block of York Road crashed on the side of the eastbound lane. The crash was caused by a medical emergency and the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.
2:17 p.m. – Police informed a caller in the 900 block of Lingg Road involved in a landlord/tenant dispute that this is a civil issue and he needs to consult with legal counsel.
3:06 p.m. – Police responded to a threat at New Oxford High School; they informed the complainant that one statement with no overt act does not constitute a crime.
4:50 p.m. – A motorist traveling westbound in the 5700 block of York Road lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, striking a Met-Ed pole. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and the driver was injured.
7:16 p.m. – Police were called to the 200 block of Shank Road for two suspicious vehicles driving in and around a construction site but were unable to locate them.
March 4
2:40 a.m. – Police were dispatched to the Brethren Home in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike for an open door on a building. Police searched the building and there were no signs of forced entry, nor signs of tampering with property inside the building.
11:13 a.m. – Police responded to a harassment complaint in the first block of Spruce Lane that occurred between students at New Oxford High School on March 3. After investigating, police found both parties were instigating the problem and issued a warning to them to cease this behavior, or they would be cited.
9:05 p.m. – Police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked for an extended period of time in New Oxford High School’s rear parking lot. Police informed the occupants that parking at this time is prohibited and asked them to relocate; they complied.
March 5
7:57 p.m. – Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the 600 block of Kohler Mill Road; the resident did not require assistance.
9:02 p.m. – Police assisted Hanover Borough Police Department with an investigation by contacting a resident in the 100 block of Onyx Road and asking them to contact Hanover Police.
March 6
12:39 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Fiddler Drive; EMS was treating the person.
1:18 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Bugler Driver; EMS was on scene.
2:14 a.m. – Police assisted with the repossession of a black 2019 Ford Fusion in the first block of Cherry Court.
3:30 p.m. – A vehicle attempted to pull out of a parking lot in the first block of Lincoln Street and struck a vehicle in a legal parking spot, causing minor damage.
March 7
8:08 p.m. – Police conducted a well-being check in the first block of West Locust Lane; the resident did not require assistance.
8:27 p.m. – Police were summoned to the first block of West Locust Lane for harassment. The complainant resides in Canada, and police were unable to locate the person harassing them.
March 8
6:33 a.m. – Police were dispatched to Carlisle Pike and York Road for a reckless driver. They found the vehicle traveling westbound in the 200 block of Lincoln Way East and followed it but did not observe any violations.
4:51 p.m. – Police defused a situation causing a disturbance in the first block of Billerbeck Street.
8:44 p.m. – Police were called to the 100 block of Katelyn Drive for an incident involving harassment by communication. The resident was issued a warning to desist communication, or they will be cited.
11:14 p.m. – Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 100 block of Kevin Drive involving a student during school hours at New Oxford High School; they informed the student and parent that they must report the incident to school officials to start an investigation into the allegation.
March 9
8:45 a.m. – Police conducted a well-being check in the first block of Interfaith Lane; the resident did not require assistance.
3:05 p.m. – Police were dispatched to York Road and Lincoln Street for a tractor-trailer taking down electrical wires while traveling westbound on York Road but did find a tractor-trailer or any wires down on the road.
4:04 p.m. – An alarm drew police to the 300 block of Lincoln Way East; the alarm was tripped by the company working on the system.
8:08 p.m. – Police were called to the 1600 block of Hanover Street for a supposedly suspicious white van that pulled into a resident’s property. The van left the area before police arrived and police could not locate it.
9:41 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Curtis Drive; EMS was treating the person.
March 10
1:22 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 900 block of Irishtown Road; EMS was on scene.
5:59 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 900 block of Irishtown Road; EMS was treating the person.
8:35 a.m. – Police attempted to conduct a well-being check in the 400 block of Kohler Mill Road but did not get a response at the door; they informed the caller of the result.
12:47 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Irishtown Road for a house fire; the fire department notified them it was a controlled burn and everything was under control.
4:05 p.m. – Police were summoned to Kohler Mill and Fleshman Mill roads for a wreck. The wreck took place on Fleshman Mill Road in Mt Pleasant Township, and police notified Pennsylvania State Police after checking for injuries.
