McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents July 10-16.
7:03 a.m. — Harassment in the 200 block of North Fifth Street.
11:40 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 200 block of North Street.
4:23 p.m. — Civil incident in the 200 block of Main Street.
9:34 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Academy Street.
11:08 a.m. — Harassment in the 500 block of North Street.
11:26 a.m. — Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Main Street.
1:30 p.m. — Civil incident in the first block of North 2nd Street.
2:57 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 300 block of Main Street.
3:42 p.m. — Assault in the first block of North 6th Street.
10:52 a.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of North 6th Street.
9:35 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of Main Street.
8:04 p.m. — Well-being check in the 200 block of North 4th Street.
7:26 a.m. — Vehicle repossession in the first block of North 4th Street.
11:19 a.m. — Reckless driver in the 600 block of South Street.
11:38 a.m. — Reckless driver on Main Street and Oxford Avenue.
12:31 p.m. — Reckless driver in the 600 block of South Street.
2:41 p.m. — Reportable two-vehicle crash at Main and South 4th streets.
12:25 a.m. — Curfew violation in the 500 block of Maple Street.
9 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Main Street.
7:53 p.m. — Well-being check in the 300 block of Main St.
