Nails found on street
The Bendersville Borough Police Department is seeking information from motorists potentially affected by nails found on the road at Main and Church streets.
The equivalent of “a few handfuls” of nails were found on the street Wednesday morning in connection with a roofing project, Sgt. Alex Babik said.
“At least one person has been affected with a flat tire,” and tire damage in a second case may also be involved, he said.
Babik himself picked up about 10 nails, and the building owner picked up more, he said.
Anyone who may have sustained damage can call Adams County dispatchers at 717-334-8101 and “request a Bendersville officer to call you,” according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
“Please let us know. Please do not contact the building owner. They are not responsible for the contractors work,” according to the Facebook page.
Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents in Gettysburg Borough Aug. 2-7.
Aug. 2
8:52 a.m. — Hold-up alarm in the first block of York Street.
10:12 a.m. — Animal complaint in the first block of West Middle Street.
2:38 p.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD) in the first block of Mummasburg Street.
7:19 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 500 block of Long Lane.
8:51 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Carlisle Street.
9:13 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
9:53 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Buford Avenue.
9:53 p.m. — Fugitive from justice in the first block of Carlisle Street.
Aug. 3
10 a.m. — Firearms violation/false statement in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
11:16 a.m. — Crash with injury at South Fourth and Hanover streets.
12:28 p.m. — Property dispute in the 300 block of South Washington Street.
12:33 p.m. — Property damage at Railroad and Carlisle streets.
7:43 p.m. — Stray animal at Seminary and Howard Avenue.
11:55 p.m. — Disturbance in the 400 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
Aug. 4
7:04 a.m. — Traffic hazard at Steinwehr Avenue and Baltimore Street.
9:25 a.m. — Hit and run in the first block of West Middle Street.
Aug. 5
12:51 a.m. — Indecent exposure at West Racehorse Alley and Carlisle Street.
2:03 a.m. — Information in the first block of East High Street.
2:15 a.m. — Well-being check/disturbance in the first block of West Middle Street.
11:44 a.m. — Crash with no injuries at Carlisle Street and West Lincoln Avenue.
8:36 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of Springs Avenue.
11:27 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of York Street.
Aug. 6
12:04 a.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI) at South Howard Avenue and West Middle Street.
12:44 a.m. — Drunkenness at West Racehorse Alley and Carlisle Street.
1:30 a.m. — DUI in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
5:05 a.m. — Well-being check at North Washington and Chambersburg streets.
5:35 a.m. — Police service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
7:57 a.m. — Stray animal in the 100 block of Southwest Confederate Avenue.
10:32 a.m. — Crash with no injuries at South Franklin and Chambersburg streets.
11:29 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 100 block of Seminary Avenue.
Aug. 7
6:39 a.m. — Unsworn falsification/firearms violation in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
8:52 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services at Springs and Reynolds avenues.
9:24 a.m. — Stray animal in the 600 block of Red Patch Avenue.
11:28 a.m. — Harassment by communication in the 200 block of Springs Avenue.
3:23 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
9:15 p.m. — Hit and run in the 200 block of Highland Avenue.
10:15 p.m. — Unlicensed driver/unregistered and uninsured vehicle in the 200 block of Buford Avenue.
