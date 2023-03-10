McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents in McSherrystown Borough Feb. 27-March 4.
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents in McSherrystown Borough Feb. 27-March 4.
Feb. 27
10:05 a.m. — Hit and run in the first block of North 5th Street.
11:45 a.m. — Domestic dispute in the 100 block of Main Street.
4:56 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of Pin Oak Place.
Feb. 28
2:09 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Street.
3 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the 200 block of South 3rd Street.
5:16 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of South 6th Street.
7:26 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 600 block of Main Street.
March 1
8:50 a.m. — Reckless driver in the 500 block of Main Street.
12:28 p.m. — Vehicle assistance in the 300 block of Main Street.
2:21 p.m. — Hit and run in the 300 block of Main Street.
4:08 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the first block of Academy Street.
4:40 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Ocelot Drive.
5:56 p.m. — Vehicle assistance in the 300 block of Main Street.
March 2
9:27 a.m. — Non-reportable two vehicle crash in the first block of South Oxford Avenue.
11:50 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 600 block of Main Street.
12:15 p.m. — Harassment in the 400 block of Delone Avenue.
4 p.m. — Harassment in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
3:10 p.m. — Civil dispute over property in the 300 block of Main Street.
3:17 p.m. — Reckless driver in the 100 block of Main Street.
March 3
12:17 p.m. — Fraud in the first block of Academy Street.
12:42 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 300 block of South Street.
1:19 p.m. — Non-reportable two vehicle crash in the 600 block of Main Street.
6:23 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the first block of Main Street.
March 4
1:50 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 600 block of Main Street.
2:35 a.m. — Dog found in the 300 block of South Street.
2 p.m. — Theft in the 600 block of Main Street.
5:25 p.m. — Civil incident in the 300 block of Main Street.
