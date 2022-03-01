EARP busy in Oxford Twp.
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department responded to a variety of call in Oxford Township Jan. 11-20.
Jan. 11
12:50 p.m. – A Toyota Venza was repossessed from the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike.
6:55 p.m. – An abandoned Ford Focus in violation of township ordinances was towed from the 300 block of Onyx Road after notification.
7:10 p.m. – Police issued a warning letter to the owner for removal of a Ford Mustang abandoned at Sherry Lane and Onyx Road.
11:18 p.m. – Police referred a complaint of attempted fraud from the 300 block of Onyx Road to the FBI because it involved an international contact.
Jan. 12
9:40 a.m. – Police provided information upon request to a person in the first block of Fiddler Drive.
9:58 a.m. – A Ford Fusion in the first block of Cherry Court was repossessed.
Jan. 13
5:36 a.m. – A person in the 100 block of Sherry Lane told police a suspicious person had knocked on their door two days prior. Police told the resident to contact them when an incident occurs.
8:18 a.m. – Police responded to an alarm in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East. An employee had tripped the alarm.
12:12 p.m. – Police assisted Penn Township Police Department in obtaining contact information for a resident in the first block of Sherry Lane.
12:28 p.m. – Police assisted when emergency medical services transported a resident in distress in the first block of Corey Lane to the hospital for treatment.
2:11 p.m. – Police provided information upon request to a person in the 5900 block of York Road.
2:38 p.m. – Police responded to Hanover Street and Brickyard Road after a vehicle travelling southbound struck the rear of a vehicle that had slowed for traffic. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
2:53 p.m. – Police contacted the dog warden to investigate a complaint of a dog that had attacked two chickens in a rear yard in the first block of Jenna Lane.
Jan. 14
10:50 a.m. – Police responded to the 200 block of Brickyard Road after a vehicle travelled too fast for conditions lost control. The vehicle went off the road and struck a house, causing minor damage.
Jan. 15
8:30 a.m. — Police responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Lincoln Way East. An employee had tripped the alarm.
9:24 a.m. – Police notified the Adams County Housing Authority to open a residence for a person who was locked out in the first block of Interfaith Lane.
9 p.m. – Police informed a complainant in the 5900 block of York Road that longhorn steers are considered livestock and can live outside without shelter.
Jan. 16
9:39 a.m. – A person in the first block of East Locust Lane told police on Jan. 15, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., a vehicle struck her mailbox and did not stop. Police are investigating.
Jan. 17
12:36 a.m. — Police responded to an alarm in the 2000 block of Carlisle Pike. Nothing was amiss.
2:02 a.m. – Police investigated a complaint of a suspicious person who may have entered an open garage in the 200 block of Mathew Drive but found nothing amiss.
9:01 a.m. – Police investigated a complaint of a disturbance in the first block of Billerbeck Street and found it was just a resident who yelled at his son to shovel the driveway.
7:40 p.m. – A 9-1-1 hang-up in the first block of Chinkapin Drive did not require assistance.
Jan. 18
3:29 a.m. – Police responded to the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike after a vehicle travelling southbound was struck by a deer and received minor damage to the front end.
2:03 p.m. — Police responded to an alarm in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike. An employee had tripped the alarm.
Jan. 19
1:47 p.m. – Police responded to Hanover Street and Red Hill Road after a vehicle attempted to turn onto Hanover Street without right of way and struck the front passenger side of a second vehicle. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
Jan. 20
12:45 p.m. – Police notified the owner of property that was found in the 5600 block of York Road. The owner came to the station and picked up her belongings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.