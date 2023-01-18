Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Borough Police responded to numerous incidents Jan. 1-8.
Jan. 1
12:11 a.m. — Fireworks in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
12:20 a.m. — Domestic/trespassing in the 100 block of York Street.
2:16 a.m. — Suspicious activity on Lincoln Square.
5:31 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
11:34 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
12:44 p.m. — Domestic in the first block of Hanover Street.
7:51 p.m. — Reckless driver entering Gettysburg Borough.
Jan. 2
4:41 a.m. — Property damage in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
8:33 a.m. — Overdose in the 500 block of East Middle Street.
9:01 a.m. — Property damage at the West Stevens Street and Washington Avenue intersection.
10:28 a.m. — Firearms violation in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
11 a.m. — Firearms violation in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
12:32 p.m. — Domestic/disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Breckenridge Street.
3:01 p.m. — Disturbance/mental health in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
7:45 p.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
9:53 p.m. — Threats in the first block of Baltimore Street.
Jan. 3
8:57 a.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
9:41 a.m. — Disabled vehicle at the West High and Washington streets intersection.
10:47 a.m. — Trespass/criminal mischief in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
12:45 p.m. — Firearms violation in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
1:24 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of West Middle Street.
1:29 p.m. — Bible theft in the 300 block of West High Street.
7:17 p.m. — Provided information in the first block of East High Street.
8:28 p.m. — Sexual assault forwarded to other police agency.
9:28 p.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
Jan. 4
8:42 a.m. — Property damage at the College Avenue and West Lincoln Avenue intersection.
9:04 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
9:19 a.m. — Property damage at the Lincoln and College avenues intersection.
11:23 a.m. — Theft in the first block of Baltimore Street.
3:36 p.m. — Warrant check in the first block of East High Street.
4:07 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of York Street.
7:25 p.m. — Assisted another police agency in the first block of West Water Street.
10:14 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of East Middle Street.
10:35 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
11:21 p.m. — Domestic in the 100 block of York Street.
11:49 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of York Street.
Jan. 5
2:41 a.m. — Scattering trash in the first block of York Street.
9:31 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
9:55 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 100 block of South Washington Street.
11:17 a.m. — Harassment/mental health in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
11:43 a.m. — Theft in the 100 block of Breckenridge Street.
12:52 p.m. — Provided information in the first block of East High Street.
1:28 p.m. — Warrant check in the first block of East High Street.
7:27 p.m. — Wreck with injury at the North Sixth Street and Wye Alley intersection.
9:24 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
10:09 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of North Washington Street.
10:51 p.m. — Hit and run in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
Jan. 6
1:30 a.m. — Drug violation in Lincoln Square.
8:21 a.m. — Assisted another police agency in Straban Township.
8:53 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 400 block of Springs Avenue.
11:05 a.m. — Assisted another agency in the first block of East High Street.
11:48 a.m. — Hit and run in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
12:52 p.m. — Theft in the first block of Railroad Street.
2:52 p.m. — Assault forwarded to another police agency.
2:59 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of York Street.
3:06 p.m. — Civil issue in the first block of West High Street.
4:05 p.m. — Hit and run in the 400 block of Carlisle Street.
Jan. 7
1:14 a.m. — Disturbance/underage drinking/fake ID in the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue.
1:58 a.m. — DUI in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
1:24 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of Baltimore Street.
4:33 p.m. — Theft in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
7:25 p.m. — Non-injury wreck in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
7:53 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the first block of South Washington Street.
9:52 p.m. — Domestic at the West Broadway Avenue and Washington Street intersection.
Jan. 8
12:42 a.m. — Drug violation/criminal mischief in Lincoln Square.
3:01 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue.
3:13 a.m. — Crash/driving under the influence in the 100 block of South Stratton Street.
4:02 a.m. — Non-injury wreck in the first block of East Middle Street.
8:28 a.m. — Well-being check/drunkenness in the first block of Baltimore Street.
8:50 p.m. — Trespassing in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
EARP answers New Ox calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to various calls in New Oxford Borough Jan. 1-10.
Jan. 1
1:06 a.m. — Police checked a building in the 100 block of Tracy Avenue after an alarm sounded; the building was secure.
2 a.m. — Police defused a domestic between a couple in the 100 block of West High Street.
5:49 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Hanover Street. The resident was stable, and police waited for emergency medical services (EMS) to arrive.
6:25 a.m. — Police assisted the Pennsylvania State Police by attempting to contact the residents in the first block of East George Street for an update on an investigation but received no answer at the door.
8:15 a.m. — Police assisted the Pennsylvania State Police by obtaining contact information for a resident in the first block of Paradise Court for an investigation; they relayed the requested information.
Jan. 2
1:09 a.m. — An alarm drew police to the 300 block of West Golden Lane. Police made a check of the exterior of the property and found it to be secure.
9 a.m.— Police provided information to the Pennsylvania State Police that they requested concerning a person in their custody.
Jan. 3
2:16 p.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Lincoln Way West told police his license plate was missing, He did not know when or where it was taken.
Jan. 4
2:07 p.m. — Police provided a ride to a driver to a repair station to purchase an auto part after their vehicle broke down in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West.
7:29 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road for a disturbance; they found a resident in need of medical attention and transported the person to the hospital.
Jan. 5
5:15 p.m. — Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a property dispute. Police informed the parties it was a civil issue and they needed to consult with an attorney to file a civil claim.
Jan. 6
2:39 a.m. — Police were summoned to the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue for an attempted vehicle theft. The complainant told police two people attempted to gain entry into the vehicle but were scared off by a neighbor and fled in a Chevy Impala. Police searched the area with negative results.
10 a.m. — Police assisted the Adams County District Attorney’s office detectives with executing a search warrant in the 200 block of South Water Street.
1:58 p.m. — Police received information about an assault near Center Square. The alleged victim refused to give any further information.
Jan. 7
11:20 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Berlin Road; EMS was on scene.
4:47 p.m.— Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of East George Street; EMS was treating the person.
11:16 p.m. — Police observed a vehicle nearly strike another vehicle before swerving into the oncoming traffic lane and stopped the vehicle in the 4700 block of York Road. The driver, a 28-year-old Gettysburg woman, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. Police transported the woman to Gettysburg Hospital for a blood draw.
Jan. 8
10:27 a.m. — A resident in the first block of Carlisle Street told police he parked his personal and work trucks on West Golden Lane on Jan. 6. On Jan. 8 he discovered an someone spray painted “RBG” on the sides of both trucks with gold paint.
4:49 p.m. — Police advised parties in the 100 block of Hanover Street involved in a property dispute to consult with legal counsel as it was a civil matter, not criminal.
7:52 p.m. — A resident in the first block of South Peters Street told police sometime between 5 p.m. and 7:52 p.m. someone spray painted “RPG” in gold spray paint on the side of their residence.
11:38 p.m. — Police issued a citation for illegal parking in the first block of Pleasant Street.
Jan. 9
11 a.m. — A resident in the 300 block of West High Street told police someone spray painted “RPG” on his garage door with gold paint sometime between Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.
3:51 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Hanover Street for a disturbance; they evaluated the situation and the resident was transported to the hospital.
4:29 p.m. — A resident in Center Square told police he parked his vehicle in the rear of the building in the alley on Jan. 8 and when he returned on Jan. 9, he discovered someone spray painted “RBG” on his driver’s side door with gold paint.
6:32 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of West High Street told police he parked his vehicle on South Bolton Street on Jan. 8 and upon his return to the vehicle on Jan. 9, he discovered someone spray painted “RBG” on his passenger side door with gold paint.
7:52 p.m. — Police helped defuse a domestic between parents and a child in the 100 block of Pleasant Street.
9:04 p.m. — Police met with a resident who tripped an alarm in the 100 block of South College Street.
Jan. 10
9:10 a.m. — Police were called to New Oxford Elementary School for a disturbance between school staff and a parent. The parent left the building before police arrived and a no trespass letter will be sent to the parent.
1:58 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Hanover Street for loud noise coming from the area but did not hear any loud noises.
6:20 p.m. — Police asked a resident in the 100 block of Hanover Street to turn down his music after receiving a complaint about loud music coming from the residence; the resident complied.
8 p.m. — Police responded to an ongoing property dispute between ex-spouses in the first block of Commerce Street. Both parties have been advised this is a civil issue, and they need to consult with legal counsel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.