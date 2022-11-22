Bad check charged
A Harrisburg man is accused of writing a $10,000 check on an account that was allegedly closed, according to Cumberland Township Police.
Mark Hinton, 52, “was charged with one count of writing a bad check, a first-degree misdemeanor,” according to a police department release.
Police were dispatched Sept. 22 to a business in the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road, where a man told police he received the check in November 2021 as “a down payment on a business transaction,” according to the release.
The man claimed when he “went to his bank the check was found to be written from a closed checking account,” according to the release.
Police “determined the bank account the check had been written from was closed in 2020,” according to the release.
Also, the man told police he “has been in contact with the defendant and has provided him nearly a year to pay him” but the accused “failed to provide him with any valid forms of payment,” according to police.
Police interviewed Hinton who allegedly “admitted to writing the check,” according to the release.
EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough Oct. 21-31.
Oct. 21
1:38 p.m. — Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 300 block of Commerce Street. Two business checks in the amounts of $26,165 and $59,365 were taken and altered to other payees. The payees could not cash the checks; an investigation is pending.
9:20 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a noise complaint but did not hear any excess noise.
9:31 p.m. — Police helped a person move their disabled vehicle from the Hanover and Commerce streets intersection to a legal parking space until it could be repaired.
Oct. 22
12:57 a.m. — A 20-year-old New Oxford man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop. He was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for testing on suspicion of driving under the influence.
9:36 a.m. — Police issued a citation for an illegally parked vehicle blocking the firehouse driveway in the first block of North Bolton Street.
4:08 p.m. — Police returned found belongings to the owner in Center Square.
9:28 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of Lawrence Place following a complaint about three suspicious people knocking on the complainant’s door then running away.
Oct. 23
3:11 p.m. — Police received information about a dog bite that occurred on Oct. 22 about 4:40 p.m. The person told police he was walking on Lincoln Way East towards Berlin Avenue when someone walking a dog passed by and the dog bit his forearm.
5:58 p.m. — Police were summoned to the first block of Lincoln Way East for a harassment complaint.
6:41 p.m. — Police advised a complainant in the first block of North Berlin Avenue involved in a property dispute on her options.
7:55 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of West Golden Lane following a complaint about a suspicious vehicle with three occupants parked for an extended period of time; the vehicle was gone when they arrived.
Oct. 24
11:24 a.m. — A vehicle traveling westbound on Lincoln Way East struck another vehicle, which was attempting to cross over Lincoln Way East from South Peters Street to North Peters Street without the right-of-way. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole, causing damage to the front engine compartment.
11:54 a.m. — Police returned a lost dog to its owner in the first block of Lincoln Way East.
1:51 p.m. — A person in the 100 block of Hanover Street told police she purchased items online and never received them but was charged. Police advised her to file a dispute with her credit card company.
4:32 p.m. — Police investigated a hit-and-run in the 100 block of Pleasant Street. The rear of a vehicle traveling westbound struck a legally parked vehicle on the driver’s side. Police determined what vehicle struck the parked vehicle.
6:30 p.m. — Police checked out a vehicle parked on the road in the 100 block of Lincoln Way East; the driver was waiting to pick up a person from a residence.
8:17 p.m. — EARP assisted the Pennsylvania State Police with a vehicle investigation in the 200 block of Lincoln Way East.
Oct. 25
5:48 p.m. — A vehicle backing into a parking space in Center Square struck a legally parked vehicle causing moderate damage.
9:08 p.m. — Police provided backup to Pennsylvania State Police conducting a vehicle investigation in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West.
Oct. 26
9:40 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in Center Square; they ensured the juvenile was stable until a school nurse could arrive to assess the child.
2:01 p.m. — A complainant in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West told police someone filed an unemployment claim using his name in April. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation into this incident.
2:42 p.m. — Two vehicles were traveling southbound on Carlisle Street when one stopped to yield before entering the traffic circle. The vehicle behind did not stop and struck it in the rear; both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
3:30 p.m. — A vehicle stopped at the stop sign at the Carlisle Street and West Golden Lane intersection waiting for traffic to clear pulled forward, but backed up because of traffic, striking the vehicle behind them in the front grill area; both vehicles sustained minor damage.
6:57 p.m. — After receiving a call about offensive Halloween decorations on display in the first block of Lincoln Way East, police told the caller that although the decorations are offensive to her, there is no law prohibiting the display on private property.
7:23 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; emergency medical services (EMS) were on scene.
Oct. 27
3:04 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; the person was being treated by EMS.
10:40 a.m. — Police are investigating an incident between students at the Head Start Program in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue.
12 p.m. — Police responded to a complaint about someone moving a resident’s porch furniture between 2 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the first block of North Peters Street; nothing was missing or damaged.
7:10 p.m. — A vehicle with the right-of-way was traveling westbound on Lincoln Way West when another vehicle entered the intersection from North College Street and struck them while attempting to make a turn, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
Oct. 28
4:44 p.m. — Police helped defuse a situation between two neighbors in the 500 block of North Bolton Street.
5:16 p.m. — Police issued a citation for illegal parking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of Lincoln Way East.
Oct. 29
8:55 a.m. — Police advised two parties in the 200 block of Carlisle Street involved in a private property dispute to seek legal counsel since this is a civil issue.
4:19 p.m. — Police issued a ticket for illegal parking to a vehicle blocking the sidewalk in the 100 block of East High Street.
Oct. 30
5:49 p.m. — Police helped defuse a neighbor dispute in the 100 block of North Bolton Street and advised both parties to file a complaint with the landlord.
Oct. 31
9:59 a.m. — Following a complaint about a small child throwing clothing out of a second-floor window in the 100 block of West High Street, police made contact with the mother to clean up the clothing from the sidewalk.
1:10 p.m. — A person in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue told police he lost his identification sometime between July and October at an unknown location.
11:40 p.m. — Police notified the New Oxford Borough road crew to clean out clogged drains that caused the road to flood in the first block of Carlisle Street by the church.
11:45 p.m. — While on patrol, police noticed the drains in the 200 block of Lincoln Way West were blocked, causing the road to flood. Police notified the New Oxford Borough road crew to clean them out.
