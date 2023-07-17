EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough July 2-6.
July 2
12:12 a.m. — Police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West after a report of a hit-and-run. The driver, a 24-year-old woman, appeared to be intoxicated. She was taken to Gettysburg Hospital to test on suspicion of driving under the influence.
July 3
8:14 a.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Carlisle Pike contacted police with a question concerning property. Police informed the resident this is a civil issue with regard to a landlord/tenant issue, and she needs to consult legal counsel.
July 4
7:35 p.m. — EARP assisted Hanover Police looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in the 200 block of West Golden Lane but did not find the vehicle.
9:07 p.m. — Police were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Way East for a man stumbling on the road. The 38-year-old New Oxford man appeared to be highly intoxicated. He was taken into custody for his protection and transported to Adams County Prison for public drunkenness.
9:17 p.m. — Police issued a warning to a resident in the 100 block of East High Street for setting off fireworks.
July 5
8:24 a.m. — Police contacted the New Oxford Borough road crew to repair a damaged stop sign at South College Avenue and Wehler Street.
4:39 p.m. — Police received information about a suspicious person observed playing on the playground of New Oxford Elementary School at about 12 p.m. Police informed the caller they should have notified police when the incident occurred.
6:58 p.m. — Police issued a warning to a resident setting off fireworks in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
July 6
5:49 a.m. — Police assisted with the repossession of a 2017 Ford Fusion in the 200 block of Hanover Street.
4:10 p.m. — A vehicle in Center Square was pulling out of a parking space and struck a vehicle behind them, causing minor damage to both.
4:56 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Lincoln Way West told police their flag pole holder was damaged by an unknown person sometime between 6:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. The value of the holder is approximately $25.
